The Best Bronzers for Fair & Pale Skin Tones That Won’t Turn You Orange

Scroll To See More Images

Bronzers are one of the great advents in the beauty sphere of all time (if you ask me), but while they can work magic for faking a sunkissed glow, they’re not exactly foolproof—especially when you’re looking for a bronzer for fair skin tones. Not only does bronzer have the potential to help you look like just came back from a tropical vacation with a nice tan, but it can also be used to contour and define your facial features as well. But these benefits are only made possible when you have the right skills, the right formulas, and the right shades to match and flatter your skin shade.

With the wrong shade and wrong undertone of bronzer, you can easily come out looking straight-up orange and artificial rather than glowy and naturally bronzed And, If you have a fair or light skin tone, this is extra important too (and a bit more tricky) to track down, because darker shades—whether a cream, powder, or liquid—will show up more drastically on pale skin tones. Fortunately, there are plenty of lighter-hued bronzing products to give even the fairest skin of them all a healthy, natural-looking faux glow. Check out some of our favorite formulas below.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer This velvet-soft bronzer is not only the perfect shade for lighter skin types, but the creamy formula makes it super easy to blend and layer the product to help you achieve the desired level of intensity. Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer $9.67 buy it

2. Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzing Powder This ultra finely milled bronzing powder has a more purple-based undertone, which helps prevent the product from turning orange once it hits your skin. The packaging is also super cute, which is always a plus. Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzing Powder $19.99 buy it

3. NYX Cosmetics Matte Bronzer This matte formula has zero sparkles or glimmer, so not only does it look healthy and natural, but it also doesn’t emphasize enlarged pores, blemishes, or texture when it’s applied. NYX Cosmetics Matte Bronzer $19.99 buy it