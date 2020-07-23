Everyone Is Launching Bronzer So We Can Pretend to Be On Vacation

Summer 2020 isn’t exactly the epic few warm months we thought it would be. Most of us are stuck inside on safer-at-home orders or at least taking sanity walks around the neighborhood. That hasn’t stopped brands from pushing out products though and some of the best bronzers ever launched this year. Seriously—we love these options maybe even more than the last few summers’ choices. Whether you’re giving your face a glow for a Zoom meeting or contouring for a virtual Bumble date, these will give your skin that covetable lit-from-within glow.

Choose from matte and shimmer options for all skin tones. Bronzer isn’t just for fair skin, after all. All skin tones can get that beachy glow with cream or powder bronzers applied to the forehead, cheeks and to the tip of the nose. The latter location is a big 2020 trend that people on TikTok are saying makes you look like a supermodel and if it works for TikTok teens, we’ll make it work for us.

There’s a bronzer here for everyone, whether you’re looking for a “clean,” talc-free option, cruelty-free and vegan pick or multi-dimensional color. Shop them all, below.

Flower Beauty Heatwave Bronzer

Drew Barrymore‘s affordable beauty brand just came out with two ultra-pretty bronzer hues that feature matte and shimmering powders blended together. The Sunswept shade is already sold out but we love the slightly warmer Sunrise here.

Ilia NightLite Bronzer Powder

If you’re looking for a talc-free bronzer, Ilia’s vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free option is a great one. The shimmer-free formula feels creamy and looks natural on the skin. Choose from Drawn In (light-medium tan) or Novelty (medium-dark tan).

Mented Bronzer

These vegan and cruelty-free bronzers from Black-owned brand Mented are enriched with vitamins A and E. There are four gorgeous shades to choose from that are sure to look great on all skin tones—not just fair ones.

L’Oréal Paris Cosmetics True Match Lumi Bronze It

This silky, multi-dimensional bronzer comes in three shades sure to be loved by True Match stans.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

Rihanna knows how to glow. Unsurprisingly, these seven bronzer shades take into account undertones so you’re sure to find a perfect match for contouring or a natural-looking glow.

CoverGirl TrueBlend So Flushed High Pigment Blush & Bronzer

This lightweight and blendable bronzer goes on like a powder but feels like a cream. CoverGirl released four blush and bronzer hues but Sunset Glitz is our favorite.