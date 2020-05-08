The Best Mini Bronzers for a Natural Glow On-the-Go

When you’d rather be laying on the beach catching some rays than be literally anywhere else, chances are bronzer is your BFF. It’s your go-to when you’re creating a light glam or a full face beat. It warms up your skin and makes you look more fresh and awake. These mini bronzers are great for applying that glow on-the-go. Or, you might just want to try out a new shade or formula before you throw down the money for the full thing.

These powders will add a touch of bronze to any complexion but you don’t just have to use them as bronzer. Apply a little shimmer bronzer to the tops of your cheekbones for a pop of highlight. You can also use a matte bronzer as a contour to sculpt your cheeks and jaw. Grab a fluffy powder brush for allover color or a contour brush for precision. Add a little blush on top and it’ll be like you sat outside in the tropics no matter where it is you actually live.

Shop some natural-looking bronzers below in adorable minis that are small enough to fit in your purse but big enough to use all year-round.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Travel Mini

This iconic bronzer is a favorite for the way it warms up any complexion. Fans love that it doesn’t have sparkle or shimmer. Instead, the soft matte formula blends in with your skin and looks natural.

2. Too Faced Sun Bunny Natural Bronzer Deluxe Mini

Look like you just got back on a sunny vacation with this dual-toned bronzer. There’s a darker and lighter bronzing powder included and when you blend them together, the results look ultra-natural. Add the lighter shade to your cheekbones as a highlight.

3. Sugar Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Bronzer

Use this soft illuminating bronzer to warm skin and blur any imperfections. Or, you can try it as a contour shade and sculpt your cheeks. It’s lightweight and blendable with all your other makeup.