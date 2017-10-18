How to Incorporate Vitamin C Into Your Skin Care

We should be reaching for Vitamin C-packed products everyday, and not just when we have a cold. It’s a great booster for the immune system, but when applied to skin, it also defends against free radicals, boosts collagen production, and brightens skin tone, all while reducing brown spots and discoloration.

According to oculoplastic surgeon and skin care expert Dr. Maryam Zamani, “It helps create clearer skin tone with its ability to help decrease pigmentation,” she says. “And it has an anti-inflammatory effect, which helps soothe and calm skin. Overall, this is a well researched and clinically proven powerhouse antioxidant with exceptional results in overall skin health.”

The added bonus is that it’s a beneficial antioxidant ingredient, inclusive of all skin types and colors, according to Dr. Rachel Roff, licensed medical esthetician and founder of Urban Skin Rx, which caters to skin of color.

“People of color are more prone to discoloration from skin trauma, like acne scarring or sun spots,” she says. “Vitamin C is a multi-functional ingredient and especially great at evening out skin tone.” While most vitamin C-infused skin care is marketed as such, the higher potencies will likely name the acid by its medical terminology—ascorbic acid—she notes.

So basically, if you’re into that dewy, bright visage, Vitamin C is your jam. And, it’s way easier to integrate into your skincare routine than you might think. “In today’s busy lifestyle, there’s not that many people that want to apply six products every morning or night, so I like products that offer more than one function,” says Roff.

Thankfully, serums, creams and powders filled to the brim with Vitamin C are in high demand right now. Read ahead for some of our favorites.