7 Box Dye Products for Your Inevitable Color Job at Home

We’ve been at home for 2-3 weeks now and it’s about the time you’re probably starting to see a bit of hair regrowth. Of course, it’s not the most important thing to think about but when there are Zoom meetings and Bumble virtual dates, you might be feeling less than your best. Don’t worry. We rounded up the best box dye for easy at-home coloring. It might not be ideal but it can provide a much-needed update while you’re WFH.

If you usually see a colorist, check with them about finding your best shade and option for an at-home session. If you usually dye your hair at home, well, you’re in luck. There are some great options that are ammonia-free and deep conditioning to be ultra-gentle on the hair. Some are even vegan, silicone-free and gluten-free. Looking for full gray coverage? There are vibrant colors that really last. You might even want to try a new shade that you never thought you could pull off.

Maybe it’s highlights you’re after. With a light hand, you can even try those at home with some of these options. Whether you have curly or straight hair, black, brown, blonde or red, there’s something for you. When choosing at-home color, the key is not to go too drastic. Stick to shades 1-2 levels lighter or darker than your current color. This isn’t the time to go platinum or you’ll be spending big bucks to fix it at the salon. Start slow and build up and you’ll safely get the color you want.

Clairol Nice ‘N Easy

This ultra-conditioning permanent dye comes in 24 natural shades so you can easily find one that looks great on you.

Schwarzkopf Keratin Color with K Bond Plex

This permanent formula contains what the brand calls “Keratin Complex system” to help repair damage.

eSalon Custom Hair Color & Hair Dye Set

A colorist actually creates this custom color making it much more likely you’ll love the result.

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme

There are 32 color options of this permanent hair dye that promises to cover 100 percent of grays.

Dark and Lovely Color-Gloss Ultra Radiant Color Creme

With shea butter, coconut oil and pomegranate, this ammonia-free color promises soft, manageable hair.

L’Oreal Paris Superior Preference Glam Lights

These brush-on highlights include an easy-to-use brush for quick and clean application.

Revlon Total Color Clean + Vegan Nourishing Formula

Looking for a vegan formula? Choose this amonia-free permanent color for full gray coverage.

