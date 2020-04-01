StyleCaster
For Curlfriends Only—The Best Box Dyes for Natural Hair

by
Photo: ImaxTree.

Though popular option routinely describes natural hair as resilient, strong and able to withstand almost any style or treatment process, that isn’t completely true. Sure, our hair is undoubtedly gorgeous and worthy of all the praise it receives, but it isn’t completely immune from damage, especially when it comes to hair color. Typically, it’s best to leave shade lift (or drop) to the pros, but knowing the best box dye for natural hair still comes in handy when funds are low, the salon isn’t open or we simply can’t leave the house.

Besides looking out for formulas made by brands that cater specifically to textured hair, they should also emphasize moisture, the one thing our hair tends to lose through chemical processing. Now more than ever, we’re seeing box dye options infused with nourishing agents like shea butter, argan oil and more. Ahead, the best choices you can find online or at your local drugstore.

Dark and Lovely Color Gloss

Dark and Lovely.

Dark & Lovely Color-Gloss Ultra Radiant Color Creme

If you want a dye job that is going to give you fresh-out-the-salon luster without actually stepping into one, this ultra-conditioning hair dye is infused with shea, coconut and pomegranate oils to keep your hair strands nourished and less likely to break off through the coloring process.

Dark & Lovely Color-Gloss Ultra Radiant… $5.99
buy it
Reshma Beauty Femme Hair Henna

Reshma Beauty.

Reshma Beauty 100% Natural Henna Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Henna powder, an alternative coloring agent, is derived from henna plant leaves mostly found in India. This natural (though not permanent) type of hair color gently covers your natural shade while also helping to seal in moisture.

Reshma Beauty 100% Natural Henna… $7.99
buy it
Bigen Permanent Powder Hair Color

Bigen.

Bigen Permanent Powder Hair Color

Whether you want to cover grays or simply illuminate your natural color, this powder dye is eco-friendly with enough formula (ammonia and hydrogen peroxide-free, BTW) to last multiple applications.

Bigen Permanent Powder Hair Color $4.69
buy it
Creme of Nature Moisture Rich Hair Color

Creme of Nature.

Creme of Nature Moisture-Rich Hair Color

In addition to promising rich, long-lasting color, this ammonia-free hair dye is also infused with shea butter conditioner to keep the hair strands soft and strong through chemical processing.

Creme of Nature Moisture-Rich Hair Color $8.50
buy it
Revlon ColorSilk Moisture Rich Hair Color

Revlon.

Revlon ColorSilk Moisture-Rich Color

This ammonia-free permanent hair color is infused with argan oil to enhance your new shade with plenty of shine.

Revlon ColorSilk Moisture-Rich Color $10.99
buy it
One n Only Argan Oil Hair Color

One ‘N Only.

One ‘N Only Argan Oil Hair Color

This permanent hair color option comes in two tubes for two separate applications. The ammonia-free formula is infused with argan oil for locking in moisture and upping luster.

One 'N Only Argan Oil Hair Color $0.07
buy it
Clairol Beautiful Collection Semi Permanent Hair Color

Clairol.

Clairol Beautiful Collection Moisturizing Color

If you want to stick with a dark or neutral shade, this semi-permanent option is so gentle, you can use it after relaxing your hair. It’s also enriched with aloe vera, jojoba oil and vitamin E to smooth and nourish each strand.

Clairol Beautiful Collection… $7.89
buy it
Arctic Fox Semi Permanent Hair Color

Arctic Fox.

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color

On the other hand, if you want to go bold and bright with neon shades, Arctic Fox’s lineup is completely vegan and free of all the nasties (peroxide, ammonia, ethyl alcohol) so you don’t have to worry about excess damage with such a drastic color lift.

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color $16.99
buy it
Manic Panic Hair Color Cream

Manic Panic.

Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream

This is perhaps the most popular vegan hair color option, thanks to a wide color range, easy no-mix formula and color that lasts about one month.

Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color… $9.99
buy it
Ion Color Brilliance Intensive Shine Demi Permanent Creme Hair Color

Ion.

Color Brilliance by Ion Intensive Shine Demi Permanent Creme Hair Color

Whether you have a chemical relaxer or have decided to steer clear of straightening treatments, this fade-resistant hair color is enriched with hyaluronic acid, argan oil, pequi oil and more to keep your hair soft and manageable after the coloring process.

Color Brilliance by Ion Intensive Shine… $2.89
buy it

Candy Hair Paint

Candy Hair Paint $9.99
buy it

These totally underrated jars include completely plant-derived colors that you can easily apply with your hands and completely wash out at the end of the day.

