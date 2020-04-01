For Curlfriends Only—The Best Box Dyes for Natural Hair

Though popular option routinely describes natural hair as resilient, strong and able to withstand almost any style or treatment process, that isn’t completely true. Sure, our hair is undoubtedly gorgeous and worthy of all the praise it receives, but it isn’t completely immune from damage, especially when it comes to hair color. Typically, it’s best to leave shade lift (or drop) to the pros, but knowing the best box dye for natural hair still comes in handy when funds are low, the salon isn’t open or we simply can’t leave the house.

Besides looking out for formulas made by brands that cater specifically to textured hair, they should also emphasize moisture, the one thing our hair tends to lose through chemical processing. Now more than ever, we’re seeing box dye options infused with nourishing agents like shea butter, argan oil and more. Ahead, the best choices you can find online or at your local drugstore.

Dark & Lovely Color-Gloss Ultra Radiant Color Creme

If you want a dye job that is going to give you fresh-out-the-salon luster without actually stepping into one, this ultra-conditioning hair dye is infused with shea, coconut and pomegranate oils to keep your hair strands nourished and less likely to break off through the coloring process.

Reshma Beauty 100% Natural Henna Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Henna powder, an alternative coloring agent, is derived from henna plant leaves mostly found in India. This natural (though not permanent) type of hair color gently covers your natural shade while also helping to seal in moisture.

Bigen Permanent Powder Hair Color

Whether you want to cover grays or simply illuminate your natural color, this powder dye is eco-friendly with enough formula (ammonia and hydrogen peroxide-free, BTW) to last multiple applications.

Creme of Nature Moisture-Rich Hair Color

In addition to promising rich, long-lasting color, this ammonia-free hair dye is also infused with shea butter conditioner to keep the hair strands soft and strong through chemical processing.

Revlon ColorSilk Moisture-Rich Color

This ammonia-free permanent hair color is infused with argan oil to enhance your new shade with plenty of shine.

One ‘N Only Argan Oil Hair Color

This permanent hair color option comes in two tubes for two separate applications. The ammonia-free formula is infused with argan oil for locking in moisture and upping luster.

Clairol Beautiful Collection Moisturizing Color

If you want to stick with a dark or neutral shade, this semi-permanent option is so gentle, you can use it after relaxing your hair. It’s also enriched with aloe vera, jojoba oil and vitamin E to smooth and nourish each strand.

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color

On the other hand, if you want to go bold and bright with neon shades, Arctic Fox’s lineup is completely vegan and free of all the nasties (peroxide, ammonia, ethyl alcohol) so you don’t have to worry about excess damage with such a drastic color lift.

Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream

This is perhaps the most popular vegan hair color option, thanks to a wide color range, easy no-mix formula and color that lasts about one month.

Color Brilliance by Ion Intensive Shine Demi Permanent Creme Hair Color

Whether you have a chemical relaxer or have decided to steer clear of straightening treatments, this fade-resistant hair color is enriched with hyaluronic acid, argan oil, pequi oil and more to keep your hair soft and manageable after the coloring process.

Candy Hair Paint

These totally underrated jars include completely plant-derived colors that you can easily apply with your hands and completely wash out at the end of the day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.