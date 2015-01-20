The 20 Best Booty Sculpting Workouts From YouTube

No matter what you call it—booty, junk in the trunk, cake, bootius maximus, or round derrière—there’s no denying butts are having an especially big moment right now. To celebrate, we’re dedicating the week to all things ass-inspired—from Kim Kardashian, to specialized workout plans, style tips, confidence-boosters, and more. Welcome, readers, to Butt Week.

You’d have to be living under a rock for the past 12 months to not notice pop culture’s growing obsession with all things booty related. Specifically, it’s big butts that everyone is into at the moment, thanks to the enigmatic rise to fame of Kim Kardashian‘s round derrière, and the return of big booty anthems to the charts, by Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and Iggy Azalea.

It’s no secret that where Hollywood goes, the rest of the world loves to follow, which is probably why big butt workouts are trending hard on YouTube at the moment. From speedy cardio circuits you can do at home, to low intensity Pilates moves, and even workouts tailored to get Kim Kardashian’s butt (seriously!), there are thousands of booty-shaping moves available to learn online.

Here we rounded up 15 of our favorite free routines to suit every fitness level–‘Yoncé curves, here we come!

1. 15 Minute Butt and Thigh Workout For Beginners

2. The Ultimate Equipment-Free Butt Workout

3. 5 Minute Workout For a Bigger, Perkier Butt

4. The Kim Kardashian Butt Workout

5. Butt Toning Moves

6. Workout to Build You Booty and Tone Thighs

7. 10 Minute Butt and Thigh Workout to Try at Home

8. Three Exercises to Build Your Booty

9. Pilates-Based Butt and Thigh Workout

10. Complete Lower Body Gym Routine

11. Booty-Building Exercises to Do in Your Apartment

12. A Simple Move to Tone Your Butt

13. Yoga Poses That Target Your Butt

14. The 20 Minute Complete Butt Shaping Workout

15. The Best Lower Body Exercises Using a Stability Ball

16. Hips, Butt, and Thighs Pilates Moves

17. 56 Minute Bodyweight Cardio Workout Target the Butt and Thighs

18. The Dumbbell Booty Routine

19. Natural Brazilian Buttock Lift Exercises

20. Bubble Butt Workout For Women