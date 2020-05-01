The Perfect Body Wash for Every Need — Beyond Just Cleansing

We all want the same thing when it comes to body wash. It should cleanse and hydrate the skin. But beyond that, body wash is a pretty personal choice. Those five minutes (10 if you’re lucky!) of peace are all for you and that moment of self-care can be pretty important. It’s not just about getting clean — although it’s that too. It’s about feeling fresh and good in your own skin and taking some time for yourself.

If your skin is on the dry side, you’ll find a body wash that contains plant-based hydrators that leave skin feeling silky soft. The formula isn’t greasy and won’t leave a residue, of course. Instead, a nutritious blend of plants and body butter soften as it cleanses. For those with sensitive skin, a fragrance-free formula that’s mild and pH balanced is your best bet. It’s even hypoallergenic and gluten-free, which is important for those with sensitivities.

If you have normal skin and really love when a body wash leaves a fresh scent behind, you’ll find a cleanser with a yummy Mandarin orange smell that doesn’t overwhelm. Shop this diverse blend of body wash and find the perfect one for you.

1. Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

This sulfate-free, plant-based wash nourishes the body. It’s suitable for all skin types but those with dry skin will especially love its mild and pH-balanced formula. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and made in 100 percent recycled plastic bottles.

2. Puracy Natural Body Wash

With its hypoallergenic, gluten-free and plant-derived formula, this body wash is clutch for anyone with especially sensitive skin. It’s also free of perfumes and dyes. Fruit and vegetable-derived moisturizers hydrate the skin, while sea salt purifies and balances skin pH.

3. St. Ives Radiant Skin Body Wash

Get skin that glows with this Mandarin orange-scented cleanser. Natural exfoliants buff away dead skin cells that cause dry skin and dullness. Skin looks bright and skin tone is more even.