Even if you’re spending a lot of your time indoors these days, if the sun is shining through your windows, your skin is being exposed to the harmful rays that can cause minor to major traumas. UVB rays kissing your skin outdoors cause burns, but UVA rays can penetrate through glass and deeper into the skin, potentially causing premature aging and contributing to skin cancer. And because sun exposure knows no limitations — including seasons and weather forecasts — it’s important to apply a full body sunscreen every day to make sure we’re protecting the skin we’re in.

Of course, as is the case with any skin care product, choosing the right sunscreen for your skin can be tricky. Do you prefer a spray or a lotion, a chemical sunscreen or mineral sunscreen? The ingredients list plays a significant role, too: You want to make sure what’s being absorbed by the body is safe for your body, and whether or not whatever chemicals or extracts added to the formula make sense for your skin type.

Naturally there’s going to be some level of trial and error when finding the best body sunscreen that meets all your needs and preferences. However, to help narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up some of the best options to experiment with below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Neutrogena has been recognized time and again for its quality skincare products, and the brand’s Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen certainly isn’t without a cult following. While most sunscreens leave a greasy residue, Neutrogena’s full body sunscreen is fast-absorbing and leaves a matte finish so you won’t be sporting an awkward sheen. It’s also formulated with SPF 100+ and Helioplex, as well as avobenzone, a chemical sunscreen agent that absorbs and protects the skin against potentially harmful UVA and UVB rays that can burn the skin.

2. Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion

Although sunscreen should be a part of your everyday skincare routine, regardless of the season or weather forecast, sun protection is (naturally) associated with summertime. Somehow, Sun Bum has successfully bottled up the aroma of beach days and afternoons by the pool in their OG body sunscreen, so it’s perfect for year-round application — it vibes with the warm weather months and promotes those chill, lazy-day vibes during the off seasons, too. Plus, the broad spectrum sunscreen contains SPF 70 and vitamin E for optimal protection against sun beams and free radicals. It checks off all of the Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF) and American Cancer Society’s boxes, and is hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive skin.

3. Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen

Most sunscreens only deliver one benefit: sun protection. Supergoop! isn’t most sunscreens. The brand is on a mission to make sunscreen a staple in your everyday skin care routine, and to do so, they’ve created products that not only protect skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays, but that also nourish the skin. Case in point, the Supergoop! Everyday body sunscreen has been formulated with natural extracts of citrus, basil, rosemary, sunflower and bois de rose. These ingredients are super hydrating, smell amazing, and make applying sunscreen feel less like a chore and more like a luxurious step in your routine.