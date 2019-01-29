11 Body Scrubs That Will Make Your Self-Care Sesh Feel Like a Spa Appointment

Scroll To See More Images

We’ll look for any excuse to pamper ourselves, especially if it involves using luxurious products that we don’t necessarily need, but love using anyway. Plus, everyone deserves and needs a self-care session anyway right? Yes, it’s understood that not everyone defines self-care in the same way. For instance, it could involve something as small as stepping away from your desk and leaving texts unanswered. For some, it may be regular therapy sessions. But for beauty junkies, it usually includes plenty of face masks, a weekly bubble bath and some of the best body scrubs on deck.

Unlike pro-level facials and Swedish massages, body scrubs are one of the few spa essentials you can actually bring home and get the same results. Because while physical face exfoliants are generally frowned upon, scrubs for the body are a welcome reprieve from the chapped, dry, irritated skin we often experience this time of year. What’s even better is that they’re hardly one size fits all and quality isn’t sacrificed for a lower price point. Ahead are some of the best, top-rated options for every budget.

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish

High moisture and gentle exfoliation are achieved with this virgin coconut oil- and Moroccan rose-infused mixture, made without all those common harmful ingredients; dyes, fragrances and synthetic preservatives, to name a few.

$36 at Herbivore Botanicals

REN Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Body Scrub

Like taking a dip in the ocean, this marine-inspired scrubs utilizes sea salt to remove dead skin cells, microalgae oil to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier, as well as an essential oil blend for the ultimate sensorial experience.

$49 at Sephora

Soap & Glory Scrub ‘Em and Leave ‘Em Exfoliating Body Scrub

Flaky skin is no match for this drugstore fave, made with sea salt and a trifecta of soothing oils (babassu, jojoba and mandarin) to smooth out rough patches on your knees and elbows.

$15 at Ulta

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish

1/4 of this affordable formula is a moisturizing cream, so you’re getting the most gentle exfoliation and plenty of moisture at the same time.

$5.99 at Target

Buddy Charcoal Scrub

Vegan and cruelty-free, this Aussie-based brand’s body scrub is made with charcoal, a celebrated clarifying ingredient, as well as the intoxicating scent and cooling sensation of peppermint.

$11.45 at Buddy Scrub

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub

This coffee scrub is far from basic, thanks to an elevated mix of robusta coffee grinds, cold-pressed almond oil, vitamin E and sea salt.

$16.95 at Frank Body

Kiehl’s Soy Milk & Honey Body Polish

If you’re not a fan of salt scrubs, this heavy-duty body polish–made exclusively with rich hydrators–is a next-level alternative. Includes honey for moisture, jojoba oil for softness and shea butter for protecting the skin’s outer barrier.

$30 at Sephora

L’Occitane Almond Exfoliating and Smoothing Delicious Paste

All almond everything is never a bad thing! This thick paste exfoliates the skin with smell-good mix of almond butter, almond oil and crushed almond shells.

$44 at Sephora

Jo Malone London Geranium & Walnut Body Scrub

If you’re obsessed with this brand’s iconic fragrances, then we highly recommend adding their bath and body collection to your vanity too. This luxe body scrub includes the smallest walnut shell remnants for a gentle exfoliation and geranium that smells as good as it feels.

$55 at Sephora

Josie Maran Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub

A simple, yet effective argan oil/sugar crystal formula for hydrating and resetting dry skin.

$38 at Sephora

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

Safflower seed oil, avocado oil, sweet almond oil, macadamia seed oil and orange oil, along with coconut and lime extracts, condition the skin back to its healthiest condition.

$17.07 at Amazon