13 Best Body Oils For Dry Skin That Also Smell Good

There are moisturizer people and body oil people. Neither is better for your skin, it just all comes down to preference. Some of the best body oils for dry skin can majorly hydrate and leave skin plump and dewy, which is especially great for warmer months when we all have more skin showing. Look for ingredients such as plant-based squalane, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, as well as formulas that absorb quickly into skin so you can get on with your day.

Some body oils are meant to be seen with shimmery, dewy finishes. Others are safe for sensitive skin and quickly dry down. Some body oils even contain broad spectrum sunscreen so you can hydrate your skin and protect if from harmful UVA/UVB rays at the same time. Most smell incredible and turn your bathroom into a fancy spa, but some are fragrance-free for those with sensitivities to scents. There’s truly something for everyone.

We rounded up some of the best body oils for dry skin that you’ll want to use all year round.

Tatcha Hinoki Hydrating Body Oil

This luxe oil features the brand’s natural Hinoki oil blend for lightweight moisture, as well as the Forest Awakening essential oil blend to help reduce stress.

Supergoop! Glow Oil Body Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays while keeping it hydrated and supple with Supergoop!’s glowy body oil. It contains Meadowfoam seed oil rich in fatty acids, marigold extract for antioxidants and grape seed oil for nourishing vitamin E.

Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil

This vintage-inspired “baby oil” is actually a luxe sunscreen with hydrating jojoba oil, calendula, chamomile and vitamin E. The fragrance is a subtle blend of rose and jasmine.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist

Oat and jojoba oil hydrate rough, dry skin in this affordable body oil

mist. It’s even hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin.

Natura Ekos Tukumã Replenishing Biphase Shower Oil

Use this body oil

in the shower and let the hyaluronic acid hydrate and smooth your skin. The light floral scent, with woody and warm ambery notes, will transport you to the spa.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Firming & Debloating Body Oil

Ignore the “firming and debloating” promises of this body oil. You don’t need that. Use it as a moisturizing body oil instead and you’ll love the hydrating Brazilian olive oil blend that has fragrance notes of pistachio and salted caramel.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle The Body Oil

This easy-to-use spray body oil (less mess!) is infused with jojoba and Limnanthes alba oils, as well as a stunning rose-jasmine complex.

Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil

This lightweight, non-greasy body oil hydrates, calms and nourishes dry skin with marula, baobab and jojoba oils. The sage and oat milk fragrance is calming and not overpowering.

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Hydrating Bath & Body Oil

100 percent pure hemp seed oil hydrates skin, while pineapple and honey melon extracts nourish skin. Use in the bath/shower or massage onto skin after bathing.

Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil

Wear this shimmery body oil on a night out and folks will see you glowing from across the room. It isn’t just glitter, though. There are skincare ingredients, such as stabilized vitamin C, vitamin E and magnolia bark extract and squalane.

Nécessaire The Body Oil

Those looking for hydration without a strong smell should reach for this fast-absorbing treatment oil. It contains antioxidants, vitamins, and omegas 6-7-9 for dewy skin all day and night.

Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Body Oil

This iconic body oil

has been around forever — for good reason. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly even as the sesame oil continues to hydrate skin.

Sparitual Fragrance Free Body Oil

Sunflower oil and rice bran extract protect and moisturize skin, while softening and smoothing out uneven texture.