The Best Body Oils to Keep Your Skin Silky Smooth

Of the many things to consider when transitioning from summer to fall, we shouldn’t let our skin be the last. It’s a known fact that every now and then we tend to let the moisturizing process fall by the wayside. Now that the weather is changing though, it’s more important than ever that we step up our skincare routine.
From spray to pure oil, we’ve got a list of formulas to help transform and combat dry skin. Take a look at some of our picks for the best body oils to keep your skin looking silky smooth, and tell us which you love in the comments below!
Dry skin? Kick it to the curb.
This oil will give you the radiant, natural glow that you want for your skin while hydrating to transition your skin from summer to fall.
Neutrogena Body Oil, $10.49; at Drugstore.com
Avocado and mango are just two of the natural ingredients in this body oil with aromatherapy elements to soften the skin.
hellomellow Avocado-Mango Butter Body Oil, $22; at Bonanza
A product from the Organix line known to soften and tame hard-to-manage hair, this product contains mineral oil to hydrate the skin.
Hydrating Moroccan Argan Oil Dry Body Oil, $5; at Walmart
For smooth skin, this oil has almond, sesame and assorted fatty acids to leave the skin feeling silky.
Weleda Lavender Body Oil, $17.89, Target
Full of organic ingredients including oils, botanicals and more, this formula will assist with pH balance while keeping your skin happy and moisturized.
The Honest Co. Body Oil, $9.95; at The Honest Co.
Aside from moisture, this formula provides elasticity and firming benefits for the skin.
L'Occitane Almond Firming and Softening Supple Skin Oil, $50; at Sephora
With hints of primrose and exotic citrus, this oil is fast absorbing for on-the-go and fast morning routines.
Fresh Sugar Body Oil, $48; at Sephora
A perfect formula for multi-use, this oil surprises with a soft scent and stunning results.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Luxurious Multi-Use Body Oil, $27, Sephora