These Grown Up Body Mists Are Rebooting the ’90s Beauty Trend You Loved

If you were first introduced to fragrance via a very pretty boxed set from Bath & Body Works complete with matching shower gel, body cream and body mist, raise your hand. To this day, body mist remains the beauty mascot of puberty. We all felt so cool spritzing on the watered-down perfume before school, after PE and soccer practice even though we were definitely over-applying (thanks for the heads up, mom). The good news is, we are now older, wiser and have a grasp on what scents suit us best. The even better news is body mists are making a comeback, so your inner ’90s teen can redeem itself (one spray in the morning, one touch up spritz — got it?).

OK, so body mists never actually went away — they were on the shelves of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret this whole time. You just thought you were too cool for fragrances that come in a plastic spray bottle. But here’s a newsflash for you: Body mists, when used correctly, are an excellent fragrance option, and even high-end designers like Vera Wang agree. So whether your signature scent is something sophisticated, seductive or light and fresh, we’ve narrowed down the best body mists to add to your rotation below.

1. Vera Wang Embrace Body Mist Spray for Women

To have Vera Wang grace your vanity or dresser top is an honor all its own, and even if you didn’t love the scent (don’t worry, you will), you’d definitely love how romantic the pastel-tinted fragrances look in their bottles. Wang designed each spritz in her body mist collection to bestow a sense of confidence and seductive charm on the wearer. Choose any of the four aromas that best fits your personality, or the persona you’d like to embody: Green Tea & Pear Blossom is a bright, awakening scent best sprayed on after a morning shower; Marigold & Gardenia is soft and graceful; Periwinkle & Iris is a sparkling, fantastical fragrance for free spirits; and Rose Buds & Vanilla covers you in an aromatic cloud of something sweet and romantic.

2. Victoria's Secret Body Mist

When you broke out of your tweens and became a full-fledged teen — aka old enough to choose your own scents on a babysitter’s budget — you probably switched from the bordering on too-sweet aromas from Bath & Body Works to something a little more flirtatious from Victoria’s Secret. These body mists are still a cult favorite of loyal VS shoppers because they’re affordable, smell nice and the bottles are filled to their capacity. And with names like Amber Romance, Love Addict and Passion Struck, you know these body mists were formulated to be irresistible. It’s just a matter of finding your signature, seductress scent.

3. JR Watkins Natural Hydrating Body Oil Mist

Scents come down to personal preference, and not everyone wants to wear fragrances with a jumble of different notes. JR Watkins body mists are perfect for the perfume novice or anyone looking for a simple, fresh scent to spritz on every day: There’s cooling Aloe & Green Tea, aka the perfect summer scent; Coconut Milk & Honey, a subtly sweet mist that layers perfectly over freshly exfoliated skin; and Lemon for a bright, citrus aroma. But what sets JR Watkins body mists from the rest is that these fragrances actually double as skincare products. Formulated from all-natural sources — meaning they’re free of irritating parabens, dyes or phthalates — and 100 percent cruelty-free, each spray delivers a burst of moisture to the skin, so they’re hydrating, smoothing and even great on sensitive skin.