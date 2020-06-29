Ultra-Hydrating (Yet Lightweight) Body Lotions to Repair Dehydrated Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If super-rich body lotions often leave your skin feeling sticky, slimy, and downright uncomfortable, you don’t have to resort dry and flaky skin to avoid feeling gross all day. I mean, no one wants to feel like their entire body has been drenched in an excessively oily cream, and if you’re extra sensitive to the slime effect, you’ll most likely need to invest in a formula that’s nourishing, but a bit more lightweight.

Finding a lotion that’s hydrating enough to keep your skin supple, firm, and flake-free all without being overly emollient or greasy may feel like an impossible task, but there are actually plenty of formulas that strike the perfect balance between the two extremes. Finding this happy medium is key to keeping your skin looking and feeling healthy without making you feel like a straight-up oil slick all day long.

Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you and rounded up a few of our favorite lotions and creams that will deliver the surge of hydration your skin needs to feel polished without the excess grease. Scroll through to check out our favorite formulas to test out yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

This non-greasy yet ultra-hydrating body lotion is infused with skin-soothing ingredients, including colloidal oatmeal to lock in moisture and reduce irritation without feeling heavy or slick on the skin.

2. Cetaphil Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion

Designed for all skin types (including sensitive) this gentle moisturizing lotion delivers a burst of hydration to dry skin without leaving behind a greasy film. It’s infused with soothing shea butter to keep skin smooth and healthy.

3. Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer

This soothing body moisture leaves behind a subtle sheen and healthy glow without looking extra oily or transferring onto clothing. The lightweight formula sinks into the skin instantly for lasting hydration.