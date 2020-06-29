Nourishing Body Lotions For Dry Skin That Won’t Leave You Feeling Like an Oil Slick

Scroll To See More Images

Facial moisturizer is a non-negotiable beauty staple in most of our daily skincare routines, but so many of us often find ourselves forgetting to hydrate the (equally as worthy) skin on our body. Dry, flaky, and itchy skin—whether on your legs, hips, arms or literally everywhere—isn’t exactly a pleasant feeling and it also leaves your skin looking chapped when you’re ready to show off some skin. If you’re skin if practically begging you for some much-needed TLC, it may just be time to swap out your lightweight body lotion for a richer, more intensive one to give your skin the surge of moisture it’s so desperately craving.

With that being said, however, just because you may need a more rich cream to soothe extra dry skin, that doesn’t mean you need to feel sticky, greasy, or extra oily all day as a sacrifice. In fact, there are plenty of super-emollient body creams that heal and repair dry and damaged skin without leaving your body feeling like a straight-up oil slick courtesy of slimy residue. Scroll through below to check our favorite super-hydrating, yet lightweight body lotions for dry and dehydrated skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion

Formulated for extra-irritated and sensitive skin types, this gentle and soothing body lotion delivers a surge of moisture to dehydrated skin without leaving behind an oily residue.

2. NIVEA Intense Healing Body Lotion

This ultra-hydrating body lotion helps to repair extra dry skin, offering up to seventy-two hours of locked-in moisture with just one application. The gentle formula is also non-greasy and fast-absorbing.

3. Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer

Infused with skin-enhancing and anti-aging ingredients like vitamins E and C, this rich formula repairs dry and parched skin quickly, offering lasting results from just one application.