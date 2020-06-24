StyleCaster
20 Body Highlighters That Are Basically Vacation in a Bottle

by
Photo: Sol Body.

The thought of stepping into an airport right now gives me pause and TBH, venturing to my stoop is enough traveling for the current times. Still, I think literally all of us wouldn’t mind going on vacation right now. Personally, I’d love to be on a tropical island with a margarita in my hand and sand underneath my feet. But since a previously planned trip is on an indefinite pause, I can only imagine what would’ve been and get some use out of the products that were sitting in my carry-on, including the best body highlighter.

Tanning is no good for the skin, and sunscreen is a non-negotiable, so head-to-toe luminizers are a must-have whenever I’m headed somewhere hot. My favorite options not only deliver an instant glow-up. They’re also enriched with nourishing ingredients that moisturize instead of merely sitting on the surface of the skin. And then there are those special standouts that bronze, hydrate and protect the skin with sun protection—a triple-whammy that combines multiple products into one bottle and saves you time.

Self-tanners are just as effective, but they can also get messy and be challenging to remove if applied incorrectly. Plus, take it from someone who constantly changes her mind: nothing is more gratifying than washing off the shimmer at the end of the day, especially if you have a run or a brisk walk on your daily schedule. If you’re in a vacation state of mind but have no plans to travel, snag one of these body highlighters to get a post-vacay glow without leaving the house or braving a crowded beach.

 

Phoera Just Glow Body Luminizer

Phoera.

Phoera Just Glow Body Luminizer

A gel-based, high-shine highlighter with a dewy, glossy finish.

Phoera Just Glow Body Luminizer $8.98
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator

A cult-favorite, water-resistant, roll-on highlighter that cover freckles, veins, and other unwanted marks.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator $8.47
Sol by Jergens Body Bronzer

Jergens.

Sol by Jergens Enhancing Body Bronzer

An instant skin enhancer that bronzes and brightens the skin without leaving it greasy.

Sol by Jergens Enhancing Body Bronzer $16.99
SOL Body Shimmering Dry Oil

SOL Body.

SOL Body Shimmering Dry Oil

A copper and gold pearl highlighter infused with nourishing argan, marula, and coconut oils.

SOL Body Shimmering Dry Oil $15
Fenty Beauty Liquid Diamond Bomb Glitter Highlighter

Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty Liquid Diamond Bomb Glitter Highlighter

A limited-edition platinum sparkle highlighter made with superfine 3D glitter.

Fenty Beauty Liquid Diamond Bomb… $28
L'Oreal Beach Bae Face & Body Luminizer

L’Oreal.

L’Oreal Beach Bae Face & Body Luminizer

A lightweight and hydrating glow getter available exclusively at Walmart along with the rest of the Summer Belle collection.

L'Oreal Beach Bae Face & Body… $14.98
Morphe Glamabronze Face & Body Bronzer

Morphe.

Morphe Glamabronze Face & Body Bronzer

An Ulta-exclusive powder highlighter available in five rich shades.

Morphe Glamabronze Face & Body… $19
Nyx California Beamin' Face & Body Bronzer

Nyx Professional Makeup.

Nyx California Beamin’ Face & Body Bronzer

A multifunctional bronzer that can be used as an all-over highlighter, on the face as a traditional bronzer or as part of a contoured makeup look.

Nyx California Beamin' Face & Body… $13
LORAC TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer

LORAC.

LORAC TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer

A quick-drying, vitamin-enriched luminizer made with microfiber gold and copper pearls for a second-skin-like finish.

LORAC TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer $21
Uoma Beauty Black Magic Carnival Face & Body Bronzing Highlighter

Uoma Beauty.

Uoma Beauty Black Magic Carnival Face & Body Bronzing Highlighter

A coconut-scented creamy powder formula that deposits a lit-from-within glow from head to toe.

Uoma Beauty Black Magic Carnival Face… $35
M.A.C Bronzer Strobe Body Lotion

M.A.C Cosmetics.

M.A.C Bronzer Strobe Body Lotion

A creamy body moisturizer made with bronze particles to give the skin a subtle iridescent sheen.

M.A.C Bronzer Strobe Body Lotion $35
Pacifica Sun + Skincare Mineral SPF Bronzing Body Butter Crystal Shimmer SPF 50

Pacifica.

Pacifica Sun + Skincare Mineral SPF Bronzing Body Butter Crystal Shimmer SPF 50

A water-resistant, 100% vegan sunscreen that also gives the skin a bronze glow.

Pacifica Sun + Skincare Mineral SPF… $14
Makeup Revolution Molten Body Glow

Makeup Revolution.

Makeup Revolution Molten Body Glow

A liquid illuminator best applied with a brush to the body for a healthy-looking summer glow.

Makeup Revolution Molten Body Glow $17
Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil

Sol de Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil

An ultra-hydrating, buildable body tint infused with coconut oil, acai oil, and cupuacu butter.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil $35
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter

Becca Cosmetics.

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter

An award-winning highlighter that goes on like a powder but melts down into a creamy texture that blends beautifully with the skin, leaving it more luminous than ever.

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin… $38
Patrick Ta Beauty Major Glow Body Oil

Patrick Ta Beauty.

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Glow Body Oil

A skin-loving highlighter that brightens, hydrates and more, thanks to stabilized vitamin C, vitamin E, and squalane.

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Glow Body Oil $52
Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose All Over Body Highlighter

Huda Beauty.

Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose All Over Body Highlighter

A lightweight, water-based face and body luminizer that goes on smooth without leaving awkward lines.

Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. Not Your Mama's… $49
tarte Park Ave Princess™ Waterproof Face & Body Bronzer

tarte cosmetics.

tarte Park Ave Princess™ Waterproof Face & Body Bronzer

A waterproof lightweight powder made with Amazonian clay to extend wear.

tarte Park Ave Princess™ Waterproof… $34
Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Away Bronzing Coconut Body Stick

Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Away Bronzing Coconut Body Stick

A transfer-resistant, non-sticky highlighter made with five forms of coconut to moisturize the skin.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Away Bronzing… $39
GOOP GOOPGLOW Body Luminizer

GOOP.

GOOP GOOPGLOW Body Luminizer

A hyaluronic acid- and squalane-infused body lotion that also gives the skin a “candle-lit glow.”

GOOP GOOPGLOW Body Luminizer $48
