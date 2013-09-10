8 Body Butters to Keep Your Skin Hydrated This Fall

As the fall weather starts to creep in and our Starbucks orders make the jump from iced to hot, our skin makes a few adjustments as well. Without heat and humidity, the cool, dry air tends to dry up our skin, making the need for hydration a necessity.

In order to keep your skin hydrated through the cool weather coming, we’ve rounded up the best body butters on the market. Whether you’re aiming for a delicious scent, moisturized skin or both, we’ve found a body butter you’ll be sure to use all season long.

