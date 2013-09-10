8 Body Butters to Keep Your Skin Hydrated This Fall

As the fall weather starts to creep in and our Starbucks orders make the jump from iced to hot, our skin makes a few adjustments as well. Without heat and humidity, the cool, dry air tends to dry up our skin, making the need for hydration a necessity.
In order to keep your skin hydrated through the cool weather coming, we’ve rounded up the best body butters on the market. Whether you’re aiming for a delicious scent, moisturized skin or both, we’ve found a body butter you’ll be sure to use all season long.
More From Beauty High:
How to Prepare Your Hair For Fall: Experts Give Their Best Tips
Matte Makeup, Hair and Nails: How to Wear the Trend For Fall
Skin Care 101: How to Transition Your Routine For Fall
The best way to keep your skin extra hydrated through fall? Body butter!
Cranberry and pomegranate are two scents we can't wait to have around come fall, and if we can get the fragrance in our body butter, we're in.
Burt's Bees Cranberry and Pomegranate Body Butter, $13, Burt's Bees
For a luxurious experience that will help you transition to fall while keeping the coconut scent from summer, try this body butter latte from Nip+Fab.
Nip+Fab Coconut Latte Fry Skin Fix Body Butter, $8.99, Target
Feel like you're at the spa with this shea butter infused body balm.
True Blue Spa Body Balm in Too Shea, $18.50, Bath & Body Works
How could you go wrong with an ingredient like peppermint oil? Butter yourself up with a rich scent that wakes up your skin.
Soap and Glory Butter Yourself Body Cream, $20, Soapandglory.com
Laura Mercier can do no wrong when it comes to moisturizing, which is why this Almond Coconut Body Butter is a staple in our fall beauty routine.
Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Body Butter, $35, Sephora
The Body Shop knows how to keep your skin feeling silky smooth, and the brand's body butter comes in an array of fragrances to suit whichever mood you're in.
The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter, $20, The Body Shop
If you like Moroccanoil in your hair, you'll love it on your skin. With the same hydrating qualities and breath taking scent, this one's a clear winner.
Moroccanoil Body Butter, $52, Nordstrom
A great formula to layer on, this will transform your skin in no time, making it smooth and moisturized for the cooler months ahead.
Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream, $42, L'Occitane