Luxurious Body Butters to Keep Your Skin Nice & Moisturized

There’s something undeniably indulgent about applying nicely-fragranced and ultra-creamy body butter. Sure, traditional lotion formulas are nice too—and most certainly get the job done—they hydrate your skin for a few hours or so post-shower. But for me, the luxury of opting for a dense, ultra-rich body butter feels so much better—it’s truly an experience. Just like your love for your favorite facial moisturizer, applying your favorite body butter feels less like a mundane skincare step, and more like a special treat.

Body butter just goes the extra mile, leaving your skin not only quenched with lasting moisture but also feeling baby-soft and smooth (and usually, smelling delicious to boot). And, if you suffer from chronically dry, itchy, and flaky skin, body butter will feel less like a luxury, and more like a necessity. Whether you prefer a super-emollient balm or lightweight whipped formula, these body butters will give your skin the extra TLC it deserves.

1. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

This lightweight, whipped body cream harnesses the hydrating properties of argan oil without leaving your skin feeling sticky or greasy. The fast-absorbing formula delivers an intense dose of hydration and leaves your skin feeling baby soft for hours after application. It’s also unscented, making it an excellent choice for those who are sensitive to fragrance.

2. Pistaché Skincare Pistachio Body Butter

Believe me when I say it: this pistachio-biscotti scented body butter smells like actual heaven. Aside from its divine fragrance, it’s also deeply hydrating without leaving behind an oily residue or sticky feeling. This lightweight formula is infused with natural ingredients, including seaweed and pistachio oil. It’s a great option for sensitive skin, but works with all skin types.

3. L'Occitane Shea Butter Body Cream

This ultra-rich hydrating body cream means business when it comes to offering lasting hydration—even at you’re at your very dryest. It’s enriched with a hefty dose of nourishing shea butter (25 percent, to be exact) and absorbs super quickly into the skin for immediate results.