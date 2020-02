The Best Products to Treat Body Acne

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to acne-fighting treatments, your face and the more visible areas of your body get a lot more attention. But, most of these skincare treatments don’t address the fact that other areas of your skin suffer from acne too. If you’re reading this, you probably know that areas like your back, thighs and bum can easily become covered in unattractive breakouts, especially when warmer weather strikes or if you workout regularly. Getting the rest of your body acne-free is especially important when the summer and swimsuit season is just around the corner.

Below you will find a range of helpful products formulated to treat and prevent breakouts. From body washes to tools for washing every inch of your body, these five products are great to start your acne-fighting regimen. Step into the next season with clear skin from head to toe.

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber

Your back can be super difficult to clean. That’s one of the major reasons people tend to breakout on the reverse sides of their bodies. To solve this issue, Aquis brings you the Exfoliating Back Scrubber . With handles on each end and a scrubber that runs the entire length of the back, you’ll have no problem cleaning your skin back there. One side offers a loofah-like surface to exfoliate, while the other side is soft and smooth for cleaning and invigorating the skin.

2. Acne.org Cleanser

This cleanser was specifically designed to combat breakouts by using the gentlest ingredients to avoid over-drying the skin. Unlike other acne body washes, this one yields a thick lather, which cleanses the skin thoroughly. This body wash can be used in combination with other treatments or as a standalone cleanser, and the 16 oz. size lasts two to four months.

3. Humane Face & Body Acne Wash

This potent acne treatment wash contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, which effectively kills acne-causing bacteria, clears pores of impurities and combats inflammation.