StyleCaster
Share

How to Try This Year’s Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Try This Year’s Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

by
How to Try This Year’s Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s be honest: the bob never really left. It’s as classic as the French manicure and red lipstick, but there’s just something about 2020 that has everyone wanting the classic cut. And by everyone, I mean everyone. You couldn’t escape it throughout the award season where literally every red carpet included some version of it—personally, I’m still not over Amandla Stenberg’s braided bob at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Still, something so simple and chic requires a commitment to maintenance, which is why I’m currently stalking Amazon and other sites for the best bob wigs.

Going the faux route is a must for me because I have a pixie cut and growing it out will take a long time. But even if you have long enough hair for a bob or lob, a wig—customized and styled to look naturally effortless, of course—gives you the chance to simply try it on without having to snip away at your strands and hope that it looks the way you imagined. Buying a wig online is always tricky because you want to get your money’s worth and know that the picture will actually match the real thing.

With that being said, whether you’re new to wigs or simply don’t know where to start, I highly recommend any of these bob cuts from some of my favorite online destinations.

best bob wigs aisi hair How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Aisi Hair.

A synthetic, heat-resistant shag cut with wispy bangs to match.

Aisi Hair Curly Bob With Bangs $23.99
buy it
best bob wigs big chop hair How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Big Chop Hair.

This chic unit comes with adjustable straps and combs on the inside for comfortable wear.

Big Chop Hair Charlie Wig $250
buy it
best bob wigs bly How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

BLY.

This classic bob cut is pre-plucked at the pack with baby hairs for a natural-looking slay without the extra leg work.

BLY Short Straight Bob Wig $56.68
buy it
best bob wigs bobbi boss How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Bobbi Boss.

This custom color unit is also pre-plucked and built on transparent lace for a natural-looking part you can wear in the middle or to the side.

Bobbi Boss Lace Front Wig $44.99
buy it
best bob wigs colodo How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Colodo.

This beautiful yaki hair wig can withstand minimal heat if you want to freshen up the strands and get a bone straight finish.

Colodo Short Lace Front Wig $35.99
buy it
best bob wigs curly aisi hair How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Aisi Hair.

The volume in this synthetic wig gives each curl a more realistic shape.

Aisi Hair Curly Wig $18.99
buy it
best bob wigs latched n hooked How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Latched + Hooked.

Latched + Hooked’s newest unit isn’t even out yet, but it will probably be a hit like almost every other product in its hugely popular line. The “Everyday” wig is synthetic, pre-styled, washable and able to withstand heat from styling tools.

(Pre-orders ship 5/11/20)

Latched + Hooked The Everyday Wig $99
buy it
best bob wigs mayvenn How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Mayvenn.

The 360 model of this natural-looking curly unit makes it possible to wear pull your faux strands into an updo without exposing your natural hair underneath.

Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Deep Wave Wig $135.99
buy it
best bob wigs my first wig How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

My First Wig.

A human hair wig made with beautifully, tightly-curled hair that can be worn out or pulled back into a ponytail.

My First Wig Kay Malaysian Wig $250
buy it
best bob wigs qtfn How to Try This Years Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

QTFN.

Another human hair option sourced from Brazil with a pre-plucked part and natural color that can be dyed or bleached.

QTFN Body Wave Wig $68.65
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tags:
share