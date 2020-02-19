How to Try This Year’s Biggest Hair Trend Without Fully Committing

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s be honest: the bob never really left. It’s as classic as the French manicure and red lipstick, but there’s just something about 2020 that has everyone wanting the classic cut. And by everyone, I mean everyone. You couldn’t escape it throughout the award season where literally every red carpet included some version of it—personally, I’m still not over Amandla Stenberg’s braided bob at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Still, something so simple and chic requires a commitment to maintenance, which is why I’m currently stalking Amazon and other sites for the best bob wigs.

Going the faux route is a must for me because I have a pixie cut and growing it out will take a long time. But even if you have long enough hair for a bob or lob, a wig—customized and styled to look naturally effortless, of course—gives you the chance to simply try it on without having to snip away at your strands and hope that it looks the way you imagined. Buying a wig online is always tricky because you want to get your money’s worth and know that the picture will actually match the real thing.

With that being said, whether you’re new to wigs or simply don’t know where to start, I highly recommend any of these bob cuts from some of my favorite online destinations.

A synthetic, heat-resistant shag cut with wispy bangs to match.

This chic unit comes with adjustable straps and combs on the inside for comfortable wear.

This classic bob cut is pre-plucked at the pack with baby hairs for a natural-looking slay without the extra leg work.

This custom color unit is also pre-plucked and built on transparent lace for a natural-looking part you can wear in the middle or to the side.

This beautiful yaki hair wig can withstand minimal heat if you want to freshen up the strands and get a bone straight finish.

The volume in this synthetic wig gives each curl a more realistic shape.

Latched + Hooked’s newest unit isn’t even out yet, but it will probably be a hit like almost every other product in its hugely popular line. The “Everyday” wig is synthetic, pre-styled, washable and able to withstand heat from styling tools.

(Pre-orders ship 5/11/20)

The 360 model of this natural-looking curly unit makes it possible to wear pull your faux strands into an updo without exposing your natural hair underneath.

A human hair wig made with beautifully, tightly-curled hair that can be worn out or pulled back into a ponytail.

Another human hair option sourced from Brazil with a pre-plucked part and natural color that can be dyed or bleached.

