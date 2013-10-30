Going for Natural Rosy Cheeks? Here’s the 4 Best Blushes for the Fall

Blush is one of those beauty products that enhances any girl’s overall appearance.

The 2013 fall runways showcased soft pink cheeks that give your face a natural flush, too. Designers such as Narciso Rodriguez and Ralph Lauren went with the soft pink blush coloring to give their models a youthful, girly appeal, and that hint of rosy cheeks is a great way to liven up your look as well. It just adds that extra “oomph” — especially now that the cooler weather tends to make your skin dryer and not as radiant.

Check out our top blush choices for this fall!

Bobbi Brown: 31 Pink Coral, $26

As the name suggests, this blush is the perfect shade of pinkish coral. I have a light to medium complexion, and the blush gave me a beautiful natural-looking flushed appearance that complements the fall weather. A definite must-have item for any girl’s blush collection!

Clarins Graphic Expression: Face & Blush Powder, $35

The best thing about this powder palette is that it includes three different but universal shades. The compact includes a peachy shade that gives the face a natural beachy look; a pinkish coral shade that illuminates the skin; and a light beige shade that gives the skin a beautiful glow. The pinkish coral shade has a slight shimmer, while the light beige and peach shades are matte. You can swirl the colors together or use each shade on its own.

Yves Saint Laurent Blush Radiance: No. 10 Pepper Rose, $45

An absolutely stunning rosey shade that just makes the skin glow once applied. The blush includes matte and satin finishes that create an iridescent blush when blended together. I found it wasn’t overly shimmery, and the powder was very finely milled, making it easy to apply. It has a luxuriousness that YSL is known to have, and it is definitely worth the price!

Aerin Beauty Fall Palette: Soft Beige, $70

This was my first time trying out a product from Aerin Beauty, which is under the Estee Lauder family, and it did not disappoint. This palette includes three gorgeous eye shadows (a matte cream shade, a blue-gray shimmery shade, and a matte navy shade) that allow you to create a lot of different looks from neutral to smoky, but it’s the blush that stood out to me the most. It’s the smoothest blush I have ever tried, and although it’s a powder blush, it almost has a creamy texture to it. The shade is a dusty pinkish beige color that warms up your complexion.

Let us know which blushes are your favorite for this fall!

*This story was originally published in Fox News Magazine.

