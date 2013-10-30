StyleCaster
Share

Going for Natural Rosy Cheeks? Here’s the 4 Best Blushes for the Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

Going for Natural Rosy Cheeks? Here’s the 4 Best Blushes for the Fall

Fox News Magazine
by
Get a natural looking flush like Kate Bosworth.

Get a natural looking flush like Kate Bosworth.

Blush is one of those beauty products that enhances any girl’s overall appearance.

The 2013 fall runways showcased soft pink cheeks that give your face a natural flush, too. Designers such as Narciso Rodriguez and Ralph Lauren went with the soft pink blush coloring to give their models a youthful, girly appeal, and that hint of rosy cheeks is a great way to liven up your look as well. It just adds that extra “oomph” — especially now that the cooler weather tends to make your skin dryer and not as radiant.

Check out our top blush choices for this fall!

Bobbi Brown: 31 Pink Coral, $26
As the name suggests, this blush is the perfect shade of pinkish coral. I have a light to medium complexion, and the blush gave me a beautiful natural-looking flushed appearance that complements the fall weather. A definite must-have item for any girl’s blush collection!

Clarins Graphic Expression: Face & Blush Powder, $35
The best thing about this powder palette is that it includes three different but universal shades. The compact includes a peachy shade that gives the face a natural beachy look; a pinkish coral shade that illuminates the skin; and a light beige shade that gives the skin a beautiful glow. The pinkish coral shade has a slight shimmer, while the light beige and peach shades are matte. You can swirl the colors together or use each shade on its own.

Yves Saint Laurent Blush Radiance: No. 10 Pepper Rose, $45
An absolutely stunning rosey shade that just makes the skin glow once applied. The blush includes matte and satin finishes that create an iridescent blush when blended together. I found it wasn’t overly shimmery, and the powder was very finely milled, making it easy to apply. It has a luxuriousness that YSL is known to have, and it is definitely worth the price!

Aerin Beauty Fall Palette: Soft Beige, $70
This was my first time trying out a product from Aerin Beauty, which is under the Estee Lauder family, and it did not disappoint. This palette includes three gorgeous eye shadows (a matte cream shade, a blue-gray shimmery shade, and a matte navy shade) that allow you to create a lot of different looks from neutral to smoky, but it’s the blush that stood out to me the most. It’s the smoothest blush I have ever tried, and although it’s a powder blush, it almost has a creamy texture to it. The shade is a dusty pinkish beige color that warms up your complexion.

Let us know which blushes are your favorite for this fall!

*This story was originally published in Fox News Magazine.

More from Fox News Magazine:

Move Over Plum: Three New Fall Lip Trends
WATCH: Adding Retro Flair to Your Wardrobe
Get the Best Bangs of Your Life

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share