The 15 Best Blushes for Every Skin Tone, According To Makeup Artists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Move over, contour: Blush is having its moment. From baby pinks to vibrant corals to beaming berries, everyone is reaching for blush to liven up their complexions for an overall healthy-looking glow. But with an oversaturated market and TikTok trends changing weekly, it can be hard to shuffle through the clutter. Whether you’re searching for one to deliver a fresh, dewy color or one to give you the illusion of Bella Hadid’s cheekbones, it’s important to determine your skin tone, type and undertone. That’s why we enlisted the expertise of celebrity makeup artists Jamie Greenberg, Edward Cruz and Emily Gray for pro tips, tricks and picks. Prepare to blush up with the best of the best.

What to look for when shopping for blushes for your skin type:

Jamie Greenberg, who glams the faces of Kaley Cuoco and Chelsea Handler, your skin type—dry, oily or combination—is the best place to start when choosing a blush formula. “For dry skin, I suggest choosing something with a dewy finish, like a liquid or cream blush, since powders can accentuate texture and dryness,” she says. “A powder blush is best for oily skin types since powders can help soak up excess oil and will last longer on your skin than a cream based blush would. Edward Cruz, who works with Brooke Shields and Danai Gurira, says regardless of your skin type or tone, blush has tendency to easily wear off, so applying primer—and setting it with a dusting of loose powder—helps lock it into place for all-day wear.

What to look for when shopping for blushes for your skin tone and undertone:

Once you determine how fair or deep the depth of your skin is, go from there. Emily Gray says she prefers to use light pink and peach blushes on fairer skin, while she reaches for vibrant berry, plum and fuchsia blushes for deeper skin tones. Lastly, decipher your skin’s undertone. Greenberg suggests figuring out if your skin has a cool, warm, or neutral undertone by examining your wrists. “If your veins appear more blue, you’re likely cool. If they seem green, you probably have a warm undertone. If it’s somewhere in the middle, that means you’re neutral,” Greenberg says. Gray recommends pinks and berries for cooler undertones and more corals and peaches for warmer undertones. “These colors are more seamless and do not contrast with the undertone of the skin, meaning it looks more natural,” says Gray.

Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up the best 15 pro-approved blushes for every skin tone and undertone.

Fair

Best For Cool Fair Skin Tones

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick in Pale Petal

According to Greenberg, this dreamy, creamy blush from Makeup by Mario is a must-have for fair, cool skin tones. The soft petal-pink color adds a natural flush of color to the cheeks without being overwhelming, which is a common gripe for those with pale skin. “The cream formula works well against dry skin and the gorgeous shade will give you a glowy pink flush,” she says. Plus, the formula itself is divine. The buttery stick is packed with emollient oils for a dewy finish.

Best For Warm Fair Skin Tones:

Catrice Airblush Blush Glow in Coral Sky

Add a hint of warm peachy color to your cheeks with Catrice’s budget-friendly buy. This lightweight, blendable pick is a great one for warm, fair skin tones thanks to its customizable formula. “You can customize the blush shades by mixing the two different powders in the pan,” says Gray. “Simply swirl more of the lightest color onto your brush.”

Best For Neutral Fair Skin Tones:

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Cream Blush in Parasol

Sheer perfection is the only way to describe this tinted moisturizer blush from Laura Mercier. Fair skin tones typically steer clear of super pigmented blushes, and that’s why Cruz, who uses this blush on his client’s often, loves how subtle and natural the effect of this formula is. This particular shade stuns on fair complexions with its soft, neutral raspberry hue. What’s more? It features an infusion of moisturizing raspberry seed and prickly pear oils.

Light

Best For Cool Light Skin Tones:

Yensa Super Serum Silk Cream Blush in Pink Bliss

Want in on the viral baby pink blush trend? Light, cool skin tones should get into this brand-new formula from superfood-fueled brand Yensa. With its instant melt-into-skin formula, this silk-soft creamy blush adds a cool-toned dewy dash of light pink to your cheeks. It’s made with the brand’s 8SuperBlacks Essence, a mix of oils and extracts including black sesame oil, black seaweed, black tea and more to provide nourishing, non-drying color to the skin.

Best For Warm Light Skin Tones:

NARS Orgasm Blush

NARS’ iconic shimmery peach-pink powder is a cult classic for a reason. Behind its sexy name is one of the most universally flattering blushes on the market, and it shines on light, warm skin tones. “The peachy undertone of this blush looks stunning on lighter skin tones with a warm undertone,” shares Greenberg.

Best For Neutral Light Skin Tones:

Iconic London Sheer Cream Blush in Fresh Faced

Those seeking a subdued hue have found it with this neutral beige gel-watercolor blush. Housed inside a travel-friendly squeeze tube lives the perfect shade for that covetable just-back-from-the-beach hint of color that feels fresh and summery.

As one of Cruz’s favorite formulas for light skin tones, he’s a die-hard fan of how sheer, yet buildable the formula is—no matter if you’re a seasoned MUA or a beauty beginner.

Medium

Best For Cool Medium Skin Tones:

Glossier Cloud Paint in Storm

Mid-tone rose is the equivalent of baby pink blush for medium skin tones. We adore this second-skin formula from Glossier that’s both makeup artist- and editor-approved. The deep rose shade may look bright in the tube, but the smoothing, gel-cream formula applies sheerly, delivering a blurred finish that melts into the skin. And if you want a more dramatic look, the formula builds beautifully too—without streaking or caking.

Best For Warm Medium Skin Tones:

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush in 50 Euphoric

Along the same line as NARS’ orgasm is this satin glowy blush from Armani Beauty. Instead of veering more pink like Orgasm, this formula has a stronger orange undertone so it flatters warm medium skin tones like a dream. The oh-so smooth powder boasts light-bouncing pigments in the formula that give it a radiant sheen that’s never garish or glittery.

Best For Neutral Medium Skin Tones:

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush in She’s Baked

Gray loves a spiced cinnamon shade for warm skin tones. Enter this gem from Patrick Ta that comes equipped with both a delicate powder and plushy cream formula. The neutral rosy-brown can be used to sculpt out your cheekbones or make the apples of your cheeks pop. You can wear each formula on its own, but we love layering the two using Ta’s technique of topping the powder over the cream for a lit-from-within finish.

Deep

Best For Cool Deep Skin Tones:

Beautyblender Bounce™ Liquid Whip Cream Blush in Blissful Berry

Cruz lives for a soft, deep berry shade with purple undertones for those with cool, deep skin. He specifically grabs Beautyblender’s cream-to-powder formula that’s packed with plumping hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, so it doesn’t dry out your skin or leave it looking dull. The shade Blissful Berry has just the right amount of blue and red in the formula to make just enough impact.

Best For Warm Deep Skin Tones:

About Face Cheek Freak Blush Balm in Cowgirl

Take this terracotta tone across your cheeks for a hint of sunny color. The warm orange undertone becomes one with a warm deep skin tone leaving a natural flush. And that’s not all. You’re in for a skin treat formula-wise too as its featherlight balmy cream is spiked with hyaluronic acid and meadowfoam seed oil for streak-free application. The best part? A little goes a long way, so you can easily build up the color without messing up the rest of your makeup.

Best For Neutral Deep Skin Tones:

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Dream Pop

Place this pinky-red blush on the apples of your cheeks stat if you have a neutral deep skin tone. It’s another viral sensation from makeup queen Charlotte Tilbury’s line that deserves its notoriety. Many cream blushes on the market offer a dewy, luminous finish, but this one dries down matte. You can thank its matte formula that’s filled with silica spheres that give you a more realistic shine-free look.

Rich

Best For Cool Rich Skin Tones:

Haus Labs Color Fuse Powder Blush in Acai Sky

You’ve never experienced a blush quite like this one. From its bold, beaming plummy color to its ultra-blendable powder to cream formula, it checks multiple boxes on our list. With a skin-diffusing texture that can be worn as a soft veil of color or—when applied with a heavier hand—it delivers a more intense and dramatic effect. It’s saturated with good-for-skin ingredients including redness-reducing arnica and hydrating hydraberry, which give the formula that velvety finish.

Best For Warm Rich Skin Tones:

e.l.f Luminous Putty Blush in Barbados

TikTok made this blush famous for a reason. This shade belongs on standby for those times you need to instantly give life to your complexion. You can’t go wrong with its deep bronze color that features a soft shimmer finish. The pigmented packed formula is boosted with argan oil and vitamin E for added moisture.

Best For Warm Rich Skin Tones:

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed in Golden Nectar

Photo: Danessa Myricks

Don’t sleep on this vibrant tangerine shade if you have warm rich skin. “I love orange tones on deep skin tones—especially creams when they’re applied gently on apples of the cheeks with a Beautyblender,” says Cruz. Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed is one of our favorites. It features a soft-focus balm-to-powder texture that begins as a cream but magically dries down to a non-drying powder to look natural on the skin. A fab pick for those with more oily or textured skin as it immediately blurs the appearance of pores and fine lines.