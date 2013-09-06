The Best Blush: 10 Shades to Flatter Your Cheeks

Blush is often the unsung hero of your makeup routine, and the make-or-break factor when it comes to pulling your look together. Whether you’re working to transition your look from summer to fall or you’re just on the hunt for the best blush, there are an insane amount of products to choose from. Finding the best blush out there, though? That can be a bit of a daunting task. Do you want cream or powder? Are you a warm tone or a cool tone? Does this blush actually last all day long? There’s plenty to consider when searching for the best blush, and thankfully, we’ve done the hard research to answer these questions.

Regardless of whether you’ll pull makeup inspiration from the fashion week runways or you’re simply searching Pinterest for ideas, we’ve pulled together 10 of the best blushes we’ve ever used to help you narrow down your search. Take a look at the slideshow above then tell us which blush you’ll be wearing this season in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

The Best Gel and Cream Blushes to Beat the Summer Heat

Watch: How to Get the Windswept Blush Look

Learn How to Wear Bright Blush