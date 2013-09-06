The Best Blush: 10 Shades to Flatter Your Cheeks

Blush is often the unsung hero of your makeup routine, and the make-or-break factor when it comes to pulling your look together. Whether you’re working to transition your look from summer to fall or you’re just on the hunt for the best blush, there are an insane amount of products to choose from. Finding the best blush out there, though? That can be a bit of a daunting task. Do you want cream or powder? Are you a warm tone or a cool tone? Does this blush actually last all day long? There’s plenty to consider when searching for the best blush, and thankfully, we’ve done the hard research to answer these questions.
Regardless of whether you’ll pull makeup inspiration from the fashion week runways or you’re simply searching Pinterest for ideas, we’ve pulled together 10 of the best blushes we’ve ever used to help you narrow down your search. Take a look at the slideshow above then tell us which blush you’ll be wearing this season in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
The Best Gel and Cream Blushes to Beat the Summer Heat
Watch: How to Get the Windswept Blush Look
Learn How to Wear Bright Blush
Click through the slideshow to find the best blush for you!
A non-traditional take on blush, this cheek gelee is a perfect color to take right into fall with a burgundy hue.
Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelee in Honeymoon Honey, $22, Sephora
We know the weather's changing, but if you want to hang onto summer for a bit longer, you can't go wrong with a pop of pink.
Dior Rosy Glow in Petal, $44, Sephora
A deeper tone for fall, the bouncy texture of this blush makes for smooth application.
Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush, Plum Wine, $6.63, Drugstore.com
A cream blush is a perfect transition piece to have in your makeup routine and with a color like this, it can be used as a lip stain, too.
Illamasqua Cream Blush in Seduce, $26, Sephora
A gorgeous neutral shade with a hint of shimmer is a perfect sidekick for the tan you want to last forever.
NYX Blush in Terra Cotta, $5.99, Ulta
Amazing for so many reasons including its versatility, a liquid blush is perfect for a dab of deeper color into the cheeks, or right onto the lips for instant drama.
Benefit's Benetint, $30, Ulta
Known for it's easy application and long-lasting formula, this blush color is a great way to add some color into your daily makeup routine.
Tarte Amazonian Clay in Natural Beauty, $26, Tarte Cosmetics
A dusty rose cheek is ideal for the days when you only want to wear the bare minimum amount of makeup.
Cargo Mendocino Blush, $26, Cargo Cosmetics
You can't go wrong with a peach wash of color when you're not in the mood to make a bold statement with your blush.
Benefit Coralista Blush, $28, Sephora
A universally flattering blush color, your look is instantly illuminated by the flecks of gold in the powder.
Nars Orgasm, $29, Sephora