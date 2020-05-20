These Portable Blush Mini Compacts Deserve a Spot In Your Makeup Bag

Beauty products, like clothing items, go in and out of style. One day you’re applying highlighter here, there and everywhere, and the next you’re focused on perfecting Kim Kardashian’s contour technique. But then there are the cosmetics that remain staples no matter what’s hot on the market this month. We’re referring to the timeless makeup must-haves your mom and grandma swear by: A rouge red and the perfect nude lipstick, black mascara and blush — and bonus points if you can find a blush mini to store in your tote for midday touch ups.

It is a truth universally acknowledged across the beauty space that everything is cuter when it’s made mini. Smaller versions of your favorite compacts and mascara wands make on-the-go touch ups a breeze, not to mention they’ll save you a ton of room in a carry on. Obviously the smaller the packaging, the less product you’re getting with your purchase, but these are your emergency essentials for touch ups and travel; they aren’t meant for everyday use. From NARS to Benefit, and clean beauty front runners like Honest, here are some of the best blush minis to add to your beauty bag.

1. NARS Orgasm Blush

It’s no secret that NARS is an authority in the beauty space. It’s the genius behind some of the most iconic shades in our collections, Orgasm being among the top three, easily. The peachy pink shade contains tiny flecks of gold shimmer, but don’t be turned off by the blush’s vibrancy. The color is buildable, and a little goes a long way. So start with a light dusting and add on as needed. Trust us when we say this shade is ideal for all skin colors; it’s definitely one blush mini every beauty guru needs in their rotation.

2. Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Blush Mini

Blush can appear too harsh on fair skin tones — a rosy tint can quickly look like an incorrect clown nose placement. Benefit’s Dandelion Blush, however, is a light dusting of ballerina slipper pink on the skin. It’s a buildable powder, so you can gage how light or rich you want to go, and contains a hint of shimmer so your cheeks shine in the light.

3. Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush

Finding your perfect match when it comes to blush (and any makeup product, really) comes down to two things: If the shade works for your skin tone, and if the formula meets your preferences. Powder isn’t for everyone and if you prefer a creamy cosmetic over tinted dust, Honest Beauty’s formula is a winner. The Crème Cheek Blush collection features four shades: Peony Pink, Plum Berry, Rose Pink and Coral Peach. They’re lightweight, not cakey, and offer skin a pretty, dewy finish. Dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and formulated sans all the bad stuff like parabens, paraffins and talc, it’s the perfect blush mini to bring along here, there and everywhere.