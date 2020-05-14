Bright Blue Mascaras That’ll Totally Transform Your Lashes

Many people never leave their black and brown mascara comfort zone. They might experiment with some edgy purple or navy liners, but they hesitate when they see a brightly colored mascara. Bright blue is about as bold as you can get when it comes to an eyelash coating. Blue mascaras throw it back to the glam rock scene in the ’80s. It’s making a comeback, though, especially in Hollywood. Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o rocked an electric blue mascara that matched her gown, and model Cara Delevingne wore it on her top and bottom lashes. You can follow in Nyong’o’s and Delevingne’s fashionable footsteps.

You can either wear the blue mascara by itself or work it into a full look. You could also layer it over the tips of your eyelashes, after applying a coat of black mascara, for a cool ombre effect on your eyelashes.

But first, you need the blue mascara. It can be difficult to find a good quality blue mascara. When shopping for a blue mascara, you need to make sure that it’s going to be bright enough. You don’t want to pick out a bold blue tube, only to find out mid-application that it’s actually a dull navy color that looks basically black. We found the best blue mascaras that actually deliver on the promise of blue mascara. They’re clump-free and display your lashes in high-definition.

1. Golden Rose Blue Mascara

This electric blue mascara is as vibrant as it looks in the photo. It is long-lasting and remains that bright all day. It goes and stays on easy. To get a bright blue look, add a few layers of this mascara on your eyelashes. The mascara doesn’t smudge, flake or clump, so you’ll be able to see your individual lashes. This defining mascara certainly makes a statement.

2. NYX Professional Makeup Blue Mascara

This royal blue from NYX is a throwback to the ’90s for sure. It’s a little darker and provides a richer shade. The highly pigmented mascara makes sure that the blue color is noticed by others. It doesn’t just add the color to your lashes, it also adds volume and makes your lashes look extra long.

3. L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Cobalt Blue

This mascara will turn some heads for sure. This cobalt blue shade is so vibrant that you’ll definitely stand out from the crowd. In addition to the rich shade, the mascara promises that it’ll add five times more thickness to your lashes, so they’ll be at their fullest. It is easy to apply and remove, so you won’t go to bed with blue mascara still caked to your lashes.