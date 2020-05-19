Grown-Up Blue Eyeshadows That Are Anything But Cheesy

Eyeshadow can be intimidating beauty products to tackle, especially when it comes to playing with bolder colors. While the natural, no-makeup-makeup look shows no signs of slowing down, vibrant eye looks are becoming more and more popular, encouraging us to step outside of our beauty comfort zones and have some fun with our makeup. Blue eyeshadow, in particular, has been a darling on social media and many celebrities have tried the trend on the red carpet too.

Blue is also a universally-flattering color that looks good on just about everyone, regardless of your skin tone or your eye color—as long as you choose the hue and formula, that is. Under the blue umbrella, there is a vast array of different complementary shades that help your eyes pop, from green-spiked teals, rich cobalt, to sultry cyan. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect pastel baby blue hue or prefer a deeper midnight blue shade, there are plenty of sophisticated blue shadows that look chic—not cheesy or juvenile. Whether you’re looking for a subtle wash of color, or bold, multidimensional look, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite blue eyeshadow formulas to help you get the trend just right.

1. Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow, Acid Rain

This richly-pigmented single pan eyeshadow in the shade “Acid Rain,” gives your eyes a bold look without transferring or fading. The buildable formula allows you to customize the intensity of your look easily.

2. DE'LANCI Space Blue Eyeshadow Palette

Featuring fifteen different shades in the blue family, this bold palette allows you to create a huge variety of looks and experiment with new shades. The soft powder blends easily and applies evenly without compromising staying power.

3. L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Shadow, Infinite Sky

This single shadow gives you maximum color pay-off thanks to its concentrated pigmentation and subtle shimmer finish. The long-wearing and smudge-proof formula stays put all day long and looks great worn alone with mixed with other colors.