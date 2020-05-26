The Best Blue Eyeliner for a Gorgeous Swipe of Color

One of the most important things to look for in eyeliner is a transfer-proof and smudge-proof formula. That’s even more important when it comes to colorful eyeliner, such as blue. You don’t want your bright eyeliner look you worked so hard on to start melting down your face the second the weather gets a little humid. That’s the worst. These stellar blue pencils are totally waterproof so you don’t have to stress about smearing while adding a pop of color any day of the week.

Blue eyeliner is especially refreshing as an alternative to black and brown liner. The color brightens up the whites of your eyes, as well as makes any eye color—from blue to brown to green—look more vibrant. Whether you’re going for an edgy midnight blue vibe or a fun bright cobalt blue look, these pencils will seamlessly fit into your beauty routine. Each is ultra-easy to use as well, thanks to their retractable tubes. You don’t need a sharpener to get a precise line.

If you’re more of a smokey eye fan, blue eyeliner is gorgeous blended at the lash lines. One of these pencils even has a handy smudger tool on one end. Your next Instagram-worthy makeup look is just moments away.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner

CoverGirl’s Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner in Midnight Blue is a refreshing change from basic black. This eye pencil is easy to create multiple eye looks thanks to its soft smudger tip on the opposite end. Plus, it’s retractable so you don’t need a sharpener.

2. Wunder2 Super-stay Liner

For a bold blue eyeliner that stands up to sweat, Wunder2’s Essential Royal Blue is just about perfect. Line your eyes with it for a monochromatic look or try the graphic eyeliner trend. It’s totally transfer-proof even after eight hours.

3. Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner

Maybelline’s Unstoppable Eyeliner in Sapphire makes eyes look brighter and more playful. This formula is waterproof and transfer-proof so your epic eyeliner looks won’t smear. Use micellar water as a gentle—but tough—makeup remover.