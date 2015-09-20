Don’t Blow-Dry Your Hair Without These Product Essentials

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing gives you shiny, bouncy, voluminous hair quite like a blow-dry. And since weekly salon stipends just for blowouts is incredibly unrealistic, you’re going to need to sharpen your skills with heat tools and stock your shelves with some of the best blow-drying products out there. If you’re ready to up your at-home hair routine, be sure to check out a few of these genius styling enhancers below.

Kerastase Materialiste (Available at Amazon)

Good news. You can copy Kate Middleton‘s bouncy blowout even if you don’t have a head of super thick hair. This gel spray (sounds weird, we know) attaches to your damp locks and works to expand the diameter of each strand as you blow-dry, making your hair appear fuller and more voluminous. And because it has a light hold, it doubles as a setting spray.

Redken Diamond Oil Glow Dry (Available at Amazon)

The most annoying part of blowing out your air—in the salon or at home–is how long it takes. The wait is excruciatingly annoying, even for the most patient person. But this hair oil from Redken changes all that. When applied in damp hair, it actually speeds up the entire process and imparts a shiny, sleek, and conditioned finish to your locks. Bonus, it smells ah-mazing.

Dove Oxygen Moisture Root Lift Spray (Available on Amazon)

Budget-friendly and volume-boosting, your at-home blow-dry isn’t complete without a spritz of this genius formula from Dove. While hair at the roots tends to fall flat, this product is designed to give that area lift and a hold. You don’t need much to get the job done either. Part your hair, spray it on, and blow-dry.

TREsemme 24 Hour Body Foaming Mousse (Available on Amazon)

Prefer to work with mousse? This super lightweight version from TREsemme adds mega-volume to your hair—and then keeps it there. Work it through your damp hair, evenly distributing the formula by brushing it through, and then blow-dry with a hair brush to build body.

Arrojo Set & Style Spray (Available at Amazon)

Hairspray is a polarizing product—some people hate it and some people live for it. If you identify with the latter, a pre-blow-dry spray that sets your hair while also giving it that healthy glow is for you. This formula from Arrojo tames fly-aways as you dry your hair and leaves a silky, smooth, and super shiny. It’s not sticky, so you’ll still be able to run your fingers through your tresses without getting caught in any snags or tangles.

Fekkai Blowout Sealing Serum (Available on Amazon)

Post-blowout, rub a dab or two of this serum into your hands and then gently run your hands over your hair. This will keep any pesky fly-aways in order and “seal” your hair in its place.

