The Best Blow Dryers For A Year’s Worth of Good Hair Days

We talk a lot about hairstyling tools around here, but none of them are as important as the tool with which you dry your hair. The all important hair dryer is an investment in what could be years worth of good or bad hair days, so with that level of gravity on the decision, you’ll want to invest in the best one you can afford.
We’ve rounded up our favorite hair dryers at a variety of price points so you can make sure your hair dries with the greatest of ease. Take it from us: you don’t want to blow off the choice of the best tool for your blow out, so let’s check out the top tools for your best hair day ever, shall we?
Get ready for the best blow out ever!
Proof that big things sometimes come in small packages, this powerful-but-compact hair dryer gives a beautiful blowout on the go. It's super lightweight and comes with universal voltage for travel-proof tresses.
Sultra The Midnight Travel Dryer, $95, nordstrom.com
Equipped with an ionic charger, this serious professional quality hair dryer creates intense heat to smooth out even the kinkiest hair. It will dry your hair quickly and efficiently.
Barbar Italy 3800 Ionic Charge Professional Blow Dryer, $120, folica.com
One of the most comfortable of the hair drying bunch, this has the brand's Softtouch® handle and nozzle so your hands stay put (and non-achy) while styling. The heating speeds work well, and the addition of a cold shot button means the style will be sealed appropriately.
Vidal Sassoon Fast Dry Styler 1875 Watts, $15.99, drugstore.com
From the frizz fighting experts comes this volumizing hair dryer with advanced ionic technology and a titanium ceramic coating for supreme drying with amazing volume and damage protection. Curls, waves, smooth or sleek - whatever your style preference, this dryer delivers the best bounce for your buck.
John Frieda Full Volume Hair Dryer, $49.99, ulta.com
Using infrared heat and amazing air pressure, this world-renowned dryer gets hair dry faster than almost anything else we've tried. It's lightweight body means your arms won't be aching before you're halfway through.
BabylissPro BABTT5585 Tourmaline Titanium 3000 Dryer, $49.95, amazon.com
We love these hair drying brushes for medium to longer lengths, and this spinning air brush is one of the best. It features two speeds and three heat settings, so anything from smooth and bouncy to voluminous curls can be achieved with ease.
Conair Infiniti Pro Hot Air Spin Brush, $53.99 - $59.99, target.com
A hybrid of ionic technology (fights static electricity) and ceramic hairstyling (dries hair while protecting the structure of your strands), this dryer delivers amazing drying without parching or tearing hair up. The bonus is the retractable cord that allows for clutter-free storage and instant road trip hair on the go.
Conair Ion Shine Ceramic Cord-Keeper Hair Dryer, $16.77, walmart.com
This dryer, developed by one of curly hair's greatest pioneers, features an innovative hand-shaped diffuser that delivers 360-degree airflow to gently dry your curls while defining shape. It's lightweight and designed to direct air efficiently to curly hair. It's genius.
DevaCurl Dryer and DevaFuser, $160, sephora.com
An industry gold standard, this professional, tourmaline-infused hair dryer is clinically proven to reduce frizz while retaining your hair's moisture, all while amping body and shine. It can get your hair dry in less than half the time, leaving smooth, silky strands behind.
T3 Featherweight 2, $200, sephora.com
From the blow dry bar innovators (and one of our favorite spots) comes this lightweight dryer with an ultra-powerful motor and conditioning nano beads to dry hair more quickly while sealing cuticles as it goes. Your hair is noticeably soft, smooth and without frizz.
Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer, $190, sephora.com