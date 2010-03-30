Best Blow Dryers: Amazing Hair Starts with the Right Tools

[Image: beautyday.com]

A good blow dryer is one of the most important tools in your hair styling arsenal. It’s also one of the most expensive and hardest to find. Up until a few years ago, blow dryers were noisy, damaging accessories that we continued to torture our hair with, day in and day out. Fortunately, that’s not the case today as many brands have not only improved the technology behind their styling tools, but also taken them into completely new categories. The latest blow dryers work faster and quieter, are easier to use, and can even be good for your hair. Read on for our picks for the top six new blow dryers.



1. Sultra The Sophisticate Power Dryer (left), $280, at sephora.com

This luxe dryer features cutting edge technology to give you super-soft and healthy hair. An Ionic Generator produces 100 percent negative ions, which break up water molecules to dry hair faster while a Ceramic Infrared Generator produces infrared rays that purportedly lock in moisture to seal the hair cuticle.

2. Conair Infinit-Cord Keeper Tourmaline Ceramic Ionic Hair Styler Dryer (right), $34.99, at jcpenney.com

Add some fun to your beauty routine with this colorful dryer. Available in four funky shades, this brilliant budget buy features a cord that retracts into its handle for easy storing. A combination of ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline technology delivers minimal damage and reduces static for silky, shiny, manageable hair.



3. T3 Featherweight Luxe (left), $250, at t3micro.com

This luxe dryer is a total overachiever. It features patented tourmaline, infrared and ionic technology to lock in moisture and eliminate frizz, plus a new heating system called SoftAire– which creates a large, perfectly even cone of heat which is said to dry hair up to 70 percent faster. Its chic design and lightweight feel help make it a styling must.

4. Salon Tech Turbo 3500 Dryer (right), $150, at salontech.com

This supercharged dryer really lives up to its name. It uses a turbo ac induction motor, supposedly the most powerful on the market, to dry hair faster and more efficiently. Tourmaline and ion technology lock in moisture, eliminate frizz, enhance shine, and help straighten and soften your strands.



5. Gold ‘N Hot Elite Smart Heat Professional Ionic Dryer (left), $69.95, at folica.com

Never overheat your hair again! This high-tech dryer uses new smart heat technology that’s designed to dry your specific hair type. Simply pick your hair type– coarse, medium, thin, very fine, or synthetic– and it will automatically adjust the heat to the optimum level for you. It even works with extensions.

6. Solano SuperSolano 3700 Moda Dryer (right), $220, at solanopower.com

This compact dryer provides an easy-to-achieve, salon-quality blowout. It features a shorter barrel and weight balanced motor that allows for maximum control and maneuverability. Infrared heat helps dry hair from the inside out, reducing damage, while tourmaline adds smoothness and shine.

