The Best Blackhead Extraction Kits That Will Leave You With Clear, Bump-Free Skin

Seeing a blackhead, or whitehead for that matter, pop up on your skin is the worst. You know you shouldn’t pick at it with your fingers because you can create a scar or make the spot even bigger. But if you can’t get to a dermatologist and you want it gone, what do you do? Blackhead extraction kits can help, as long as you’re careful and gentle with your skin. Grab some medical-grade alcohol and a bright light and let’s get started.

If you prefer to go the electric route, there are stellar electric blackhead remover vacuum cleaners that will quite literally suction out the offender right before your eyes. Of course, you have to be careful and keep the setting low and follow the directions perfectly. We wouldn’t want to make the pimple worse and have to head to the dermatologist anyway.

Maybe you’d rather skip the electronics and remove a pimple with the type of tools the professionals use. Again, being super gentle, you can use a stainless steel blackhead extractor to get at all those stubborn dots deep in the skin. These kits also come with tweezers and other tools so you can find the right one for your specific skin issue. Shop some of the best ones, below.

1. EUASOO Blackhead Remover Vacuum

Though it might look small, this blackhead remover vacuum cleaner has seriously strong suction. So strong in fact, fans say they don’t even need to set it to the highest setting for expert blackheads removal. It’s rechargeable and effective on all skin types.

2. Aooher 9pcs Blackhead Remover Tool Kit

If you prefer to remove your own blemishes, this 9-piece kit has everything you need. Extract blackheads and whiteheads with ease and pull out any annoying hairs with the tweezers. This kit also comes in a handy traveling case. Just be gentle!

3. Anjou Blackhead Remover

When you’re new to extracting your own blackheads, start with a stainless steel kit that has just the essentials. It also comes with a carrying case and a mirror. Just don’t forget to be ultra-gentle and consult a dermatologist.