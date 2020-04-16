These Cult-Favorite Black Mascaras All Deserve a Spot in Your Rotation

Only have five minutes to spare on makeup in the morning? We can work with that. Believe it or not, whether your style is minimalist chic or bold and beautiful, you can achieve your ideal eye look on a time crunch. Remember, less is more, and with the right black mascara, you won’t need eyeshadow to make a statement.

It always comes back to the basics, right? Yet somehow, black mascara is one of the most underrated staple beauty products in virtually every collection. Adjectives like voluminous, lengthening, luscious, conditioning and lasting aren’t being splashed across packaging as a marketing ploy, friends. They describe the magic powers surging through these wands and onto your lashes. And while mascara comes in a variety of colors — from striking blues to crimson reds and even glitter shades — black mascara is a staple for every collection. Shop our favorite formulas below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara

Bring on the va-va-voom. L’Oreal Paris’s OG voluminous mascara builds lashes up to five times fuller than their natural thickness, with help from the Volume Maximizing Brush that evenly lengthens, smooths and coats each fiber. The coveted formula contains panthenol, a B5 vitamin added to beauty products for its moisturizing properties; ceramide-R, a fatty acid that smooths and strengthens hairs; and natural conditioners like beeswax and carnauba wax. It also comes in a stunning array of colors, including out-of-the-crayon-box shades like deep green and cobalt blue, in case you wanted to bring your lash look to new heights and a new level of vibrancy.

2. Tetyana Naturals 4D Silk Fiber Eyelash Mascara

Searching for a formula that actually lasts from the time you apply it in the morning until you’re ready to get undone for the day? Tetyana Naturals might be the answer to your prayers. This mascara doesn’t budge, smudge or clump up, even if you accidentally fall asleep with it on (which, side note, we’d never recommend but it’s impressive all the same). The stronghold formula also contains 4D silk fibers to promote natural lash growth so you can say bye-bye to falsies.

3. Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara

Maybelline has a way of churning out beauty products that make us feel like we were all born beauty gurus with flawless skin, glossy tinted lips and thick-with-a-double-c eyelashes. But here’s the thing when it comes to plumping mascaras: These guys are usually a project to wash off. Maybelline’s Full ‘N Soft Mascara isn’t one of them; it’s an advanced thickening formula infused with vitamin E that thickens, lengthens and doesn’t require special makeup remover to come off (hallelujah!) .