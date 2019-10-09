15 Black Lipsticks For People Who Consider Makeup a Halloween Costume

Scroll To See More Images

Unless I’m roped into a group costume at work, you won’t catch me in these streets wearing a Halloween get-up. My reasoning is hardly profound—I’m just lazy and one of those people who almost always waits until the last minute. I learned my lesson years ago while standing in a Party City line for a couple’s costume that would sell out before I got to a cashier. Unless I’m thinking way ahead, the stress-free moves are as follows: find the best black lipstick, swipe on a cat eye, and call it a day.

Of course, not all lip formulas are created equal. When I’m going for a dark color that I want to last, a matte finish usually wears the best. Liquid formulas and satin finishes aren’t necessarily off the table either; it really just boils down to personal preference. For instance, while some of us want a true black, others may want their’s with a blue undertone or shimmer. Whatever the case, these options prove that black is more versatile than meets the eye and more importantly, that you actually have options.

Bite Beauty Prismatic Pearl Multistick- Peacock Pearl

Use this metallic teal as an eyeshadow or cheek color, too.

$24 at Sephora

Ciate London Glitter Flip- Holographic Storm

This stay-put liquid formula has a holographic finish for when you want to make a bold statement.

$9.50 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick- F’N Black

This pillow-soft matte lippie has an ever-so-slight navy tint.

$18 at Sephora

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick- Slayer

A classic pitch black for when you want to slay on Hallow’s Eve.

$20 at Sephora

Makeup Revolution Haunted Lipstick- Captivating Curse

A classic black with Instagrammable packaging.

$7 at Ulta

Melt Cosmetics- Bane

A bold black with a matte finish.

$19 at Sephora

Milani Bold Color Statement Matte Lipstick- I Am Invincible

This classic black is infused with monoi oil to hydrate as you swipe on color.

$6.99 at Ulta

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Rouge Lipstick- C604

A longwear, expert-approved shade with a satin finish.

$22 at Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick- Deep Void 210

A decadent black lipstick with purple undertones.

$40 at Sephora

Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte- Perversion

This cult favorite shade has a matte finish that isn’t too extreme.

$19 at Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick- Midnight

A smooth, matte black you can depend on.

$18 at Sephora

Sephora #LIPSTORIES Lipstick- Woof

That price is nothing to bark at.

$8 at Sephora

Morphe Matte Lipstick- Ex

One of the most full-coverage black lipsticks on the market.

$9 at Ulta

Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick- Night in Light

What isn’t there to love about this intergalactic shimmer?!

$38 at Sephora

e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick- Black Out

A budget-friendly option infused with hydrating nutrients for chapped lips.

$3 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.