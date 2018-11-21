Behold, The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 Deals

Though it seems the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals started earlier than ever, there’s still plenty to look forward to the day after Thanksgiving. In addition to the multi-week, multi-product deals from heavy hitters like Sephora and Ulta, there’s also gargantuan amount of hoilday events kicking off from a slew of other hair, skin and makeup brands.

And because we believe in staying ahead of the game–especially when it concerns holiday shopping– we’re giving you the best of the best before Turkey Day begins. See all of the must-know deals below and get even more holiday scoop on Anastasia Beverly Hills, Carol’s Daughter, NARS and more here.

Makeup

From 11/23-11/6, INIKA Organic’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is a free full-size Long Lash Vegan Mascara in a luxe makeup bag with orders over $30 plus free standard shipping on every order.

On 11/26, NUDESTIX’s Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 40% off site-wide. There’s also 2-hour early access for Bae Reward Members, which you can sign up for here.

From 11/23-11/26, BOXYCHARM’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal will be a $99 “Best of Boxy” Limited Quantity Black Friday Box. It will include 18 beauty, skincare and lifestyle items with a retail value of nearly $500. Customers do not need to be subscribers to purchase.

From 11/20-11/23, Jouer Cosmetics’ Black Friday 2018 deal is a tiered offer: 15% off orders of $30+ with code 15OFF30, 20% off orders of $50+ with code 20OFF50 and 30% off orders of $100+ with code 30OFF100. And on Cyber Monday, get 30% off site-wide with code CYBERMONDAY30.*Promotion excludes holiday collections and products.

From 11/23-11/25, Ardell’s Black Friday 2018 deal is Black Friday 30% off site-wide and on 11/26, get 30% off site-wide, plus a free Looks to Kill Sultry Night Out Palette.

From 11/22-11/24, Urban Decay’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 20% off plus free ground shipping (UDBJ LOYALTYMEMBERS get 25% off). After that, daily offers will include:

Sunday (11/25) – 50% Off NAKED Skin and All Nighter Concealers + UD PRO Makeup Brushes Cyber Monday (11/26) – 50% Off NAKED Heat 1-DAY Tuesday (11/27) – 50% Off Select Vice Lipsticks Wednesday (11/28) – 50% Off NAKED Petite Heat Thursday (11/29) – 50% Off Select Palettes: Lightbeam ($12), Moondust ($24), NAKED Skin Shapeshifter ($22) Friday (11/30) – $10 Stocking Stuffers + GWP w/ $50 purchase Saturday (12/1) – 50% off NAKED Smoky ($27)



From 11/22-11/23, bareMinerals’ Black Friday 2018 deal is the Solar Spectrum Owned Exclusive Blockbuster Kit marked down to $49. This kit retails at $98 and has a $183 value. The brand is also launching 3 2-piece kits that will retail for $12 each. From 11/25-11/26, get 25% off sitewide plus free shipping.

From 11/19-11/26, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Black Friday 2018 deal is a $25 value holiday gift with any $25+ purchase.

Holiday Gifts include:

From 11/22-11/24, Kat Von D’s Black Friday 2018 deal is a gift with purchase. For every $75 purchase, you’ll get a free large makeup bag with a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and your choice of a full-size Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in 1 of the below shades:

Damned Miss Argentina Bachelorette Melancholia Beloved Woolf Noble L.U.V. Dreamer Malice



And from 11/24-11/26, get 20% off site-wide. (More gift with purchases will be included from 11/25-11/27.)

From 11/18-11/22, COL-LAB’s Black Friday 2018 deal is buy one, get one free products on SallyBeauty.com.

From 11/21-11/26, beautyblender’s Black Friday 2018 deal is the Bounce + Nude blender kit for $50 exclusively available on beautyblender.com. On 11/23, get the All About Face Kit for $25 at beautyblender.com, Sephora, Nordstrom and Macys. On 11/26, get the BBF Kit for $33 on beautyblender.com and HSN.com.

From 11/23-11/26, Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 50% off the following sets while supplies last (discounted price noted below):

Your Lip Service: $42.50

Lip Masterclass Set: $95

Naughty & Nice Box: $100

On 11/26, get a mystery box for $100 with 5 full-size products and 1 makeup bag or a deluxe mystery box for $210 with 8 full-size products and 1 makeup bag.

From 11/19-11/23, Amazing Cosmetics’ Black Friday 2018 deal is 30% off site-wide using the code PINKFRIDAY. On 11/26, get 50% off site-wide with the code MERRYMONDAY.

From 11/22-11/27, NARS’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide.

From 11/23-11/26, W3LL People’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25% off site-wide, plus free shipping on all orders. Plus, a free gift with purchases over $50.

From 11/22-11/25, CAKE BEAUTY’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 40% off online purchases (bundles and same item excluded), plus buy one, get one free on select products on 11/25 only.

On 11/23, BITE Beauty’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide, plus free shipping and 5-piece gift for purchases over $35 using the code FRIDAY5. On 11/26, get 20% off site-wide, plus free shipping and 4-piece gift for purchases over $35 using the code MONDAY4.

From 11/20-11/25, Cover FX’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 25% off site-wide, plus free shipping.

From 11/22-11/23, Becca Cosmetics’ Black Friday 2018 deal is 50% off brushes, blushes, and these select palettes:

Volcano Goddess Eye

Ocean Jewels Eye

Ocean Jewels Face

Ombre Nudes

Ombre Rouge

Lowlight / Highlight Palette Pressed

On Cyber Monday (11/26), the entire site will be 30% off.

Skin Care

From 11/23-11/26, Sara Happ’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site wide with the code THANKFUL.

From 11/23-11/26, Take My Face Off’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site wide and free shipping on every order with the code BLACKMITTY.

From 11/23-11/26, Vita Liberata’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25 percent off site-wide.

Starting 11/19, Perricone MD’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals include daily deals starting with the code HOLIDAY18: a $169 kit on Thanksgiving, $25 moisturizers on Black Friday, $25 supplements on 11/24, $69 eye kits on 11/25 and $20 masks on 11/26.

From 11/19-11/30, Dermovia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is buy any two products and get one free. Holiday shoppers will also have the opportunity to be the first to preview two new products launching in 2019 – all purchases during the promotional period are eligible to receive complimentary samples of the new products while supplies last.

From 11/23-11/26, Savor Beauty’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off everything site-wide with the code Savor20.

On 11/24, Plant Apothecary’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 25% off site-wide, gift sets marked down 15%, plus 1 free gift with purchase. On 11/27, enjoy 30% off site-wide, 15% off gift sets and 2 free gifts with purchase.

Captain Blankenship’s Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide with the code cybership.

From 11/24-11/28, True Moringa’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25% off site-wide with a moringa tree planted in your name using the code GIVEBACK.



From 11/24-11/27, Meow Meow Tweet’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide with the code DANCINGCAT.

From 11/21-11/28, Algenist’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 30% off site-wide.

From 11/22-11/25, PRAI Beauty’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 40% off sitewide plus free shipping with the code HOLIDAY40.

From 11/23-11/27, One Love Organics’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25% off everything using the code OLOCYBERSPREE.

From 11/23-11/26, new crystal-infused brand O’o Hawaii’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 30% off site-wide.

From 11/21-11/25, Biossance’s Black Friday 2018 deal is a Mega Sample Bag (valued at $120) with purchase of $75, plus free shipping. From 11/26-12/2, get 20% off site-wide plus free shipping.

From 11/23-11/26, Patchology’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 40% site-wide.

From 11/23-11/26, StriVectin’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 30% off site-wide.

On 11/23, First Aid Beauty’s Black Friday 2018 deal is a free bag of 4 Deluxe Samples with any order of $35+ and on Cyber Monday, get 30% off your entire order.

From 11/23-11/25, Weleda’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 25% off site-wide, plus a free hand cream. From 11/26-11/27, enjoy 30% off site-wide, plus a free hand cream.

From 11/22-11/26, Clarisonic’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal will be all sets for 20% off.

From 11/19-12/1, June Jacobs’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal will be 25% off all products, plus free shipping.

From 11/23-11/25, Snow Fox Skincare’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 50% off their classic range which includes a Soothing Facial Mousse, Arctic Breeze Rescue Mask and Day & Night Defense Cream (retails for $120, discounted to $60). On 11/26, the Combo Skin Recovery set will be 50% off. The set includes Cucumber Recovery Tonic, Cucumber Recovery Serum and a mini Day & Night Cream (retails for $94, discounted to $47).

From 11/21-11/25, Josie Maran’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 25% off core products. This excludes gifts sets, good buys and sale items. On 11/26, enjoy 25% off the entire site. This includes gifts sets, good buys and sale items.

From 11/22-11/25, Tatcha’s Black Friday 2018 deals are, 20% off orders $100+, $15 off orders $75+ and a Tinted Lip Oil GWP with orders of $50+.On 11/26, get 20% off sitewide with the code CYBER18.

From 11/20-11/26, Sol de Janeiro’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25% off order, plus a free sample of a new product launching in December.

From 11/23-11/24, Fresh’s Black Friday 2018 deal is a makeup bag with 4 deluxe samples for purchases over $75, plus free standard shipping. $125+ purchases get 6 deluxe samples. On 11/26, get a to-go size of the Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream and free standard shipping with a $40+ purchase. And from 11/27-11/30, get your choice of a free to-go product (value of $25 or less) with $75+ purchase and free standard shipping.

From 11/23-11/26, Paula’s Choice’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide.

From 11/23-11/27, Karuna’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is 30% off site-wide.

On 11/26, Frank Body’s Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide.

From 11/22-11/27, Kopari’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal will be 20% off site-wide with the code STEALS, as well as 40% off on select products each day.

On 11/23, Herbivore Botanicals’ Black Friday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide, plus a gift with purchase and small gemstone. From 11/24-11/26, get 20% off site-wide, plus gift with purchase and free shipping on 11/26 only.

From 11/19-11/27, Peach & Lily’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 30% off sitewide, excluding Peach & Lily namesake products. Any Peach & Lily (namesake collection) product purchased during this time period will receive two free Original Glow sheet masks with order.

From 11/22-11/26, Context Skin’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 30% off site wide with the code FRIDAY30.

From 11/21-11/26, Supergoop!’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is get 25% off site-wide (excluding co-branded gift kits), plus free ground shipping on Cyber Monday only.

On 11/23, Urban Skin RX’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 25% off site-wide and free shipping (plus a free 1 oz pumpkin mask with purchase of $65 or more) using the code BLACKFRIDAY25.

On 11/23, La Roche-Posay’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 30% off all orders with the code BLACKFRIDAY2018. And for Cyber Week (11/24-11/30), get 30% off all orders plus 5 deluxe anti-aging samples with orders $75+, using the code CYBERWEEK2018.

From 11/27-12/3, Kiehl’s will be unveiling daily deals–be sure to sign up for notifications!

Hair

On 11/23, evo’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide. And on Cyber Monday (11/26), it’s buy one, get one half off all products.

Unwash’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals include buy one, get one free off the entire line for the last three weeks of November, buy two, get one free off the entire line the first three weeks of December and 30% off the entire line from 11/23-11/26 when you shop it on Amazon.

From 11/21-11/27, dpHUE’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25% off all purchases sitewide. Additionally, ten limited-edition bundles will be sold during the promo period with savings of up to 30% (25% discount valid on bundle prices).

On 11/24, David Pirotta’s (retailer for SACHAJUAN, VERSO, Grown Alchemist, David Mallett and more) Black Friday 2018 deal will be 30% off site-wide.

On 11/23, The Beachwaver Co.’s Black Friday 2018 deal is any S-Series Iron and Free Storage Pouch for $89 ($144 value), 50% off accessories and 30% off all hair care. On Cyber Monday, get the S1 Styling Kit for $99 ($184 value), 50% off brushes and buy one, get one free on all hair care products.

From 11/23-11/25, Kerastase Paris’ Black Friday 2018 deal is 20% off any order of $100 + complimentary pouch, 2 samples and free shipping with code BLKFRI18. From 11/26/11/27, get 20% off any order plus an Elixir Ultime sample and free shipping with code CYBM18.

From 11/23-11/26, ghd’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25% off all giftsets except for the glacial blue collection. All purchases also receive a sample of heat protectant spray.

From 11/23-11/26, BED HEAD’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 20% off site-wide.

From 11/19-11/26, VIRTUE’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 25% off site wide, plus free shipping.

From 11/19-11/26, OUAI’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is buy 2 full-sized products, get 1 for 50% off using the code HALFOUAI.

From 11/23-11/25, Living Proof’s Black Friday 2018 deal is to spend $30 and get a free full-size dry shampoo. And on Cyber Monday (11/26), buy a full-size shampoo and get your choice of conditioner for free.

From 11/23-11/26, Oyin Handmade’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deal is 30% off site-wide, plus free domestic shipping with the code B5SHI.

Nails

From 11/22-11/24, ZOYA’s Black Friday 2018 deal is 70% off all holiday sets with the code GIFT. On Cyber Monday, it’s 50% off site-wide, plus free shipping on orders over $30 with the code YAY.

Lifestyle

On 11/26, LAFCO’s Cyber Monday 2018 deal will be 25% off your purchase using the code CYBER2018. Please note that the promotion does not apply to sale items and cannot be combined with other promotions.