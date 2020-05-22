Ultra-Pigmented Black Eyeshadow for Both Edgy and Everyday Looks

While black eyeshadow might not sound like the most exciting purchase ever, it’s more important than you’d think to have handy. You can create a dozen classic looks with it, including a smokey eye and cat-eye. Yes, one of those is more of an eyeliner look and that’s what makes black eyeshadow so clutch in a pinch. You can diffuse it and have a sultry dark gray line or wet it for a deep opaque one. The possibilities are endless.

Those who prefer a lighter, more subtle smokey eye will want to choose a matte shadow—maybe even one with a little shimmer. (So fun!) Those who are a little more creative with their makeup and might want to try the floating eyeliner trend, a major cat-eye or a deeper smokey eye with pops of color, a cream or gel eyeshadow is really helpful at getting a more dramatic vibe.

Black eyeshadow looks especially gorgeous with white or silver shadow in the inner corners of the eye. A 12-pan eyeshadow palette with black, gray and white shades is the perfect purchase to achieve just that. Play around with textures, too, with glitters, foils and shimmer finishes.

1. CoverGirl Eye Enhancers 1-Kit Eye Shadow

There’s a slight shimmer in CoverGirl’s Shimmering Onyx eyeshadow. Keep it in your beauty kit to take any eye look to the next level. Line your eyes or create a snatched cat-eye.

2. Maybelline New York Eyestudio ColorTattoo Metal 24HR Cream Gel Eyeshadow

It’s easier than ever to create the thickest black line thanks to this gel eyeshadow in Dramatic Black. Blend it out to create a classic smokey eye. Or get in on the floating eyeliner trend by getting creative with the placement.

3. BYS 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette

Smokey eye obsessed? This gray, black and white palette is your jam. Add a pop of color for an especially modern look.