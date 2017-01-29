The 10 Best Black Eyeliners That Won’t Smudge (No, Seriously)

Smudgy, smokey, hazy eyes on a Saturday night are hot. Smudgy, smokey, hazy eyes at a 12 p.m. job interview are not. But if you’re using the wrong eyeliner—you know, the kind that leaves marks in the crease of your eyes and slides below your lower lash lines almost immediately—your odds of looking like a club kid in the middle of the day are practically 100-to-zero…and not in your favor.



So unless you’re cool with walking around with a perpetually smudgy, just-rolled-out-of-bed-and-have-never-heard-of-makeup-wipes look, we suggest you swap your black liner for one that won’t escape your face after a few hours. And to make the search easier on you, we tested out a billion black liners, trolled makeup forums, and stalked makeup-artist recommendations to find the very best black liners that are creamy to apply, super-pigmented, and easy to remove (with makeup remover, of course). Keep reading to find your new favorite liner, and keep your inner club kid where it belongs.