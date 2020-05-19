Smooth Black Eyeliner That Won’t Skip or Smudge

If you prefer a bold winged black eyeliner look, a reliable, black eyeliner is necessary to have in your arsenal. Eyeliner is one of the most difficult makeup tools to apply, but it looks so amazing when you’ve done it perfectly. It’s also one of the most versatile tools in your makeup bag. You can go from day to night easily, and black eyeliner defines your eyes, pulling your entire look together. You need to have a steady hand, and one false move and your eyeliner looks like a wobbly caterpillar. Those problems occur even with a good eyeliner. Or, on the other hand, maybe you actively avoid experimenting with eyeliner because you get frustrated when your eyeliner tugs or skips, leaving you with road divider-looking lines.

We know your struggle, so we found the best black eyeliner that is easy to apply and accurate. Save yourself time getting ready with the reliable eyeliners we selected. The eyeliners below are from reputable brands—one even run by an international pop star who knows a thing or two about winged eyeliner—and are liquid liners or soft pencils. You won’t give yourself an eye injury, like you might if you’re trying to press a hard pencil onto your lash line. These eyeliners are all long-lasting and claim to last as long as your night does, essentially. Two of our options are even cruelty-free.

1. HAUS LABORATORIES LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER

This black eyeliner from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories has a superfine tip, which gives you control to create as subtle or as bold of a look as you want. Vegan and cruelty-free, this matte liquid liner claims to never tug or skip, promising you a continuous line. You won’t have to redo your entire lid several times due to a sketchy eyeliner. The eyeliner lasts up to 24-hours after applying.

2. Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Definer

The Blackest Black eyeliner from Rimmel has an auto-sharpening pencil and a smudger at the other end of the pencil for blending and erasing. This dark, pigmented waterproof black claims to have a formula that will last up to 10 hours. The soft creamy pencil will stay sharp, thanks to its sharpening feature, and when you’re done applying, you can retract the pencil before placing the lid on.

3. NYX Epic Ink Liner

If you like total control, you should try this NYX eyeliner. The tip of the eyeliner is super precise and allows you to control how thick your eyeliner will be. By putting a little extra pressure on the brush, you can add thickness to your eyeliner for a glam rock look. The eyeliner will stay put all day—no matter what happens. You won’t have to constantly reapply it. This eyeliner is also cruelty-free.