The Best Biotin Shampoos For Hair Thinning

Unlike a bad hair color job, a bad hair cut or severely damaged tresses aren’t exactly something that can be easily be solved with a quick fix. Hair loss and hair thinning can also be caused by a slew of other factors including genetics, stress, hormonal changes, consistent heat styling, diet, and of course, aging. Taking an oral hair supplement is a great place to start, but adding a biotin-infused shampoo for hair loss to your hair care routine is another line of defense that can help expedite the long road to regrowth (and prevent future hair loss too).

Biotin (vitamin B7) is naturally found in foods such as salmon, avocado, and cauliflower and helps the body convert food into energy. It’s also been shown to help to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss in clinical studies, which is why it’s commonly found in hair, skin and nail supplements. It also can help promote fuller, thicker and longer locks when used topically. Using a biotin-enhanced shampoo will not only cleanse the scalp and blast away buildup from the product (which can also stifle growth) but it’s also effective for treating dandruff.

1. Biotin Shampoo Comprehensive Topical Treatment

In addition to biotin, this shampoo is also infused with other hair-healthy actives, including nourishing botanicals. It works to promote a fuller mane by improving scalp circulation and removing DHT buildup — another common culprit of hair loss.

2. Re:line Hair Growth Shampoo

Re:line’s formula is infused with biotin, rosemary, aloe vera, and coconut. Coconut is a popular treatment often recommended to clients with breakage and damage by colorists and hairstylists. This option is a great choice for those with compromised hair courtesy over-processing, as it’s sulfate and paraben-free, meaning it won’t fade your color prematurely.

3. Avalon Organics Pro-B Biotin Shampoo

This certified organic and plant-based biotin shampoo cleanses the scalp and hair to fortify thin hair and help restore volume and length to thinning tresses.