The Best Biodegradable Wet Wipes

Whether you’re planning a road trip, camping getaway or simply need to have a cleansing option that doesn’t require water and soap, wet wipes can be a great option to turn to. Unfortunately, many of these pre-moistened wipes contribute to excessive landfill waste and anything but eco-friendly. If you’re looking for a more sustainable;e alternative, however, biodegradable wet wipes are the perfect product to fit your needs without harming the planet in the process.

These heavy-duty and ultra-thick wipes are capable of cleansing your face and body when a shower isn’t a feasible option, or for a mid-day refresh when you’re not feeling clean. These shower wipes are ideal for reducing body odor, sweat and dirt without water. Ahead, check out our favorite biodegradable wet wipes that will leave you feeling fresh and clean without compromising our environment.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Combat Wipes GAIA | Feminine Hygiene Outdoor Wet Wipes

These eco-friendly wipes were formulated especially for women and are both pH balanced and alcohol-free.

2. Bar-D Mountain Gear Biodegradable Cleansing Body Wipes

These sustainable wet wipes are extra thick and long, allowing you to cleanse the entire body with just one piece.

3. Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes

These extra large wet wipes tackle dirt, grime and body odor without the need for soap or water.