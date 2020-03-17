The Best Bidets to Give Your Toilet a Luxe Makeover

Bidets are no longer a novel bathroom device you get to exclusively experience of European and Japanese vacations. Alas, it’s never been more convenient, accessible and affordable to get your hands on one. From toilet attachments to on-the-go and travel-friendly options, bidets are the coolest new “home decor” accessory that is not only low-key chic but also pretty sustainable (… because clearly, toilet paper and flushable wipes are not).

The paper-free tush-cleansing (and other parts) are not only eco-friendly, but they also can help you to save money in the long run — toilet paper expenses definitely add up, guys. Looking for even more benefits of investing in an at-home bidet? Cool, because they also reduce the inevitable (and downright embarrassing) clogged toilet situation that comes with TP and offers better personal hygiene to boot. Basically, there’s kind of no reason not to get a bidet at this point, if you ask me. See ahead for a few of our favorite models.

1. Actoor Bidet Toilet Seat

This two-in-one toilet seat is actually designed ed with a non-electric bidet to take the fuss out of the cleansing process. Other notable features include an adjustable spray nozzle, which allows you to customize the water temperature and pressure.

2. Bio Bidet Toilet Bidet Attachment

This eco-friendly bidet attachment hooks on to the side of your toilet (it’s super easy to install). The tilted design is also made to look chic and discreet in your bathroom.

3. Oasis OA1000 Bio Fresh Water Non-Electric Bidet Attachment

This handheld and portable bidet offers you the full benefits of a bidet attachment or seat with on-the-go convenience. It’s also a great, eco-friendly alternative to both wet wipes and traditional toilet paper.