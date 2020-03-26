Upgrade Your Toilet With These Bidet Spray Attachments

Bidets may seem like a novel, exotic toilet add-on, but they’re gaining a lot of popularity as of late, thanks to their sustainable and eco-friendly appeal. It’s never been accessible and budget-friendly to get your hands on a bidet, whether it’s in bottle form or a bidet. Indeed, bidets are decidedly the coolest new “home decor” accessory that is not only sort of chic, but also a great way to cut down on toilet paper use (and save money in the process.)

The paper-free rear-end-cleansing devices are also great because they help to reduce the inevitable clogged toilet situation that comes with using traditional toilet paper, and they also offer better personal hygiene to boot. Basically, there’s kind of no reason not to get a bidet at this point, right? Ahead, check out some of our favorite bidet sprayer models to give your bathroom a major upgrade.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes

1. JP Bathroom Master's Full Pressure Handheld Bidet Sprayer Kit

This premium, hand-held bidet sprayer kit is designed with leak-proof functionality, and it couldn’t be any easier to install. The kit includes easy to read instructions for installation, a stainless steel shower hose, a sleek and ergonomic sprayer, a T-adapter, two rubber washers and 1 mounting clip attachment/wall mount. It’s got everything you need to give your toilet a major makeover.

2. FINIGE Handheld Bidet Sprayer for Toilet

Finige’s comprehensive bidet sprayer kit includes everything you need to give your toilet bidet functionality, without a laborious installation process or having to call a plumber for help. The set includes a brass T valve adapter, bidet hose, and a hook holder/wall mount.

3. Abedoe Hand Held Bidet Toilet Sprayer Kit

This portable, stainless steel bidet comes with everything you need for a hassle-free installation and an eco-friendly way to upgrade your personal hygiene (and toilet). The set includes a cloth diaper sprayer, 1.2m hose, a shut-off valve, stainless steel bidet holder, bidet holder hook, bidet holder plate, and Teflon tape. It also comes with a 24-month warranty.