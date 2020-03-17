The Best Portable Bidet Bottles to Help You Stay Fresh On The Go

Bidets are no longer a novel toilet accessory found in Europe and Asia—in fact, they’ve become wildly popular worldwide. From toilet seats with built-in bidets to bid attachments, there are plenty of affordable ways to get the bidet experience without breaking the break. More recently, however, portable (and super affordable) handheld bidet bottles have also been making a splash in the personal hygiene market because they allow you to stay fresh while you’re traveling or just simply on the go.

It’s truly never been more convenient, accessible to stay fresh and clean after you wherever you are. Aside from being more hygienic than traditional toilet paper and wet wipes, bidets are also an eco-friendly alternative that helps cut down on waste. They’re not only better for our planet, but they also can help you to save money in the long run — if you think about it, toilet paper expenses can most certainly add up. If you’re looking for a portable-friendly way to get the bidet experience on a budget, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite options to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Genie Bidet Bottle

This portable, handheld bidet bottle is conveniently designed with a unique, angled spray nozzle to deep clean and prevent a mess. It also comes with a travel bag.

2. Tenzeps Handheld Bidet Bottle

This handheld bidet is designed for maximum capacity and features holes at the bottom which makes it super easy to squeeze.

3. Samodra Portable Bidet Bottle

This easy-to-use bidet bottle is made from non-toxic and medical-grade material that you can trust and features an ergonomic design for easy squeezing.