12 Beginner-Friendly Wigs for Newbies Still Learning to Master the Basics

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever spent an hour or two deep-diving into YouTubewig tutorials, you’d probably agree that bloggers make customizing a unit look super simple. As someone who has destroyed plenty of wigs by overplucking, bleaching, etc., I’m here to tell you firsthand that tweaking a wig is easier said than done. Though there’s a learning curve in regards to making your units look undetectable, there are also the best beginner wigs that serve as the cheat code to a flawless looking unit. Whether you’re looking for a curly bob or your next sleek straight style, there are plenty of wig options for newbies that won’t make you lose your sanity trying to keep with the pros on YouTube.

Two of the most important yet most difficult steps for making a wig look natural is plucking the hairline down to a natural density and bleaching the knots on the lace to make them look less visible. Unlike a vast majority on wigs on the market, the beginner-friendly units don’t require you to play kitchen beautician at home and can be virtually worn straight out the box. In the long run, these pre-customized wigs will save you time and money. To help you save even more time, we’ve rounded up a few of the best beginner wigs that are worth every dollar! It’s time to take notes.

Hermosa Pre Plucked + Bleached Knots Brazilian Wig

If styling isn’t your forte, you can never go wrong with a straight, sleek wig. So long as you know your way around a flat iron, your wig can look absolutely flawless every day of the week. Don’t forget you can also practice using other hot styling tools such as a curling wand or a crimping iron.

Smartinnov Blonde Lace Bob Glueless Wig

Rocking a blonde wig can get a bit tricky, especially if you’re planning on gluing it to make the lace look like scalp—the last thing you want is your blonde lace having glue residue in it. Getting the right technique down for gluing a wig takes time and lots of practice. If you still need more practice, opt for a glueless unit instead.

Andrai Glueless Synthetic Wig

Good news! You don’t have to spend a lot on a wig that saves you both time and money. There are some impeccable glueless synthetics wigs out there as well. If that’s not a good enough reason to purchase the beautiful body wave wig, then we don’t know what is.

Queen Plus Hair Straight Peruvian Yaki Pre-Plucked Wig

If you’re looking for an extremely versatile wig that doesn’t require pro-level skills, this kinky straight wig has your name written all over it. Not only does it feature incredibly natural-looking lace, but its natural texture also requires no styling. Of course, it can be curled or straightened but only if you’re up to it.

Rulinda Ombre Bleached Pre-Plucked Brazilian Wig

The great thing about ombre blonde hair is that the dark roots make the bold hue less intimidating. If you’re both new to blonde hair and still learning your way around a wig, opting for ombre colors will save you a headache.

BLY Brazilian Pre-Plucked Bob Wig

A natural density bob is one wig style that should always be in your arsenal. The best thing about this wig by BLY is that it’s already pre-plucked with baby hair and can be curled just in case you see a wavy style in your future.

Elva Hair Short Glueless Hair Wig

Full transparency—curly hair isn’t the easiest texture to maintain, even when rocking a wig, but the style way is way too beautiful to resist. The good thing about this particular unit is that it’s short and doesn’t require any glue, making it easier to maintain compared to other curly units.

LWigs Glueless Body Wave Undetectable HD Lace Wig

The highlights on this wig aren’t the only thing that will make you add to cart. If you’re not familiar with HD lace, now is the time to get familiar. HD lace reigns superior in regards to wig bases that look skinlike without customization. Though the HD lace wig is pricier than its counterparts, it’s 100% worth it if you’re still learning the basics.

My First Wig Indian Bob Wig With Bangs

My First Wig specializes in beginner-friendly wigs of almost any style you can think of. When it comes to truly effortless style, bangs are undeniably the best way to go. No part, no problems, and no need to spend hours customizing.

LUVME Hair Beyonce-Inspired Ombre Frontal Wig

The unit is clearly a nod to one the greatest to ever rock blonde hair—Beyonce. Until you master coloring hair on your own, grab this unit and bask in all of its excellence. P.S. We heard through the grapevine that the color looks even more amazing in real life.

Ali Pearl Hair Body Wave Fake Scalp Wig

Equipped with an adjustable strap, this unit requires no glue to mimic one’s natural scalp. We encourage you to take a look at the mini try-on video (on the product page) to see this beginner-friendly wig in action.

Wiggins Hair 99 Glueless Pre-Plucked Lace Wig With Baby Hair

Dreamy is just one way to describe red hair and this glueless unit comes in both a dark and light red version.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.