The Best Fall Beauty Products to Shop at Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s, purveyor of produce on-the-cheap and addictive baked goods, is probably a place you frequent to cross things off your grocery shopping list without going broke (also, same). And just like the day you found out Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are better than the original it was inspired, by, we’re making a case for subbing TJ’s cosmetics section in for your monthly trip to the drugstore, too.

Yep: We knew good ol’ TJ’s sells the most coveted of coconut oils out there, but the retailer also dabbles in true-to-form beauty products like moisturizers, shampoos, and body washes. 11 of our favorite to scoop up during your next grocery run, ahead.