The Best Fall Beauty Products to Shop at Trader Joe’s

The Best Fall Beauty Products to Shop at Trader Joe’s

Lauren Caruso
Best Beauty Products At Trader Joe's
Photo: Trader Joe's/STYLECASTER

Trader Joe’s, purveyor of produce on-the-cheap and addictive baked goods, is probably a place you frequent to cross things off your grocery shopping list without going broke (also, same). And just like the day you found out Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are better than the original it was inspired, by, we’re making a case for subbing TJ’s cosmetics section in for your monthly trip to the drugstore, too.

Yep: We knew good ol’ TJ’s sells the most coveted of coconut oils out there, but the retailer also dabbles in true-to-form beauty products like moisturizers, shampoos, and body washes. 11 of our favorite to scoop up during your next grocery run, ahead.

Trader Joe’s Foaming Hand Soap, $3.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s The Tingle of Tea Tree, $3.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s A Close Shave Shaving Kit, $9.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s All For One One For All Shampoo/Conditioner/Body Wash, $7.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Avocado Oil, $8.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Body Butter Trio, $7.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Refresh Citrus Body Wash, $2.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Micellar Cleanser & Makeup Remover, $3.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream, $4.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Body Butter, $4.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, $5.99; at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Trader Joe's

