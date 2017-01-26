The Beauty Tools That Changed Our Lives

Sure, there are the beauty products we use every day: The foundation that makes us glow, a concealer that fools everyone into thinking we got eight hours of sleep, a lipstick that we wouldn’t be caught dead without. But sometimes, the biggest beauty heroes aren’t the fun, showy cosmetics that transform our look in an obvious way. Sometimes, the products that are doubly responsible for keeping us together are the on-the-DL, behind-the-curtain ones.
In the name of transparency, we polled nine STYLECASTER editors to find out the beauty tools they can’t possibly live without. Sure, we had to call out mainstays like the Beautyblender, and you’re damn right we had to give credit to the eyelash curler we swear by, but there’s also a major over-achiever that you’ll find in the crafts aisle, a blow-dryer attachment that dries even the curliest hair without making it frizz, and a tiny heat tool that makes good hair while traveling a cinch. Our favorites, ahead.
Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver S1.25 Curling Iron
“Hands down, it’s the Beachwaver for me. This magical device is the lazy girl’s answer for getting perfect loose waves with next to no effort—the rotating curling iron literally does all the work for you, so you just stand there pushing a few buttons while it wraps around your sections of your hair. It’s also pretty much idiot proof, which is key for someone like me who still hasn’t figured out how to blow out her own hair without the assistance of a brush nozzle.” —Cristina Velocci, director of content operations
Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver S1.25 Curling Iron, $129; at Ulta
Beautyblender The Original Beautyblender
“My Beautyblender totally changed my makeup routine. It applies my products flawlessly and evenly. I love how multi-purpose it is; I use it for BB cream, foundation, concealer, and liquid highlighter.” —Michelle Gant, editorial intern
Beautyblender The Original Beautyblender, $20; at Sephora
T3 Whirl Convertible Styling Wand
“My T3 Convertible Styling Wand changed the way I curl my hair. The interchangeable barrels lock in super quickly so I don’t have to fuss with two different heat tools, and I can get a more natural look of waves and curls.”—Lauren Caruso, site director
T3 Whirl Convertible Styling Wand, $185; at Sephora
Ecotools Dry Body Brush
“My indispensable tool is my dry body brush by EcoTools. There’s a reason why all the clean beauty people talk about dry brushing as if it were the second coming. Forget about what it supposedly does for your circulation and your lymphatic system—it gives you the smoothest skin that no expensive body scrub can replicate.” —Susan Kaplow, chief content officer
Ecotools Dry Body Brush, $4.99; at Ulta
Ghd White Platinum Professional Performance Styler
"Growing up in South Florida, I really didn’t understand that hair could be anything other than frizzy and untamable (at least for me, personally). Enter the hair iron during my junior year of high school and consider my life a-changed. It took me many years to master the art of how-much-is-too-much, and what serums and heat protectors will keep the follicle healthy (It’s a 10 Miracle is my favorite), but it’s been a game-changer I honestly can’t imagine not having in my beauty repertoire.” —Jessica Teves, editor-in-chief
Ghd White Platinum Professional Performance Styler, $249; at Sephora
Conair Prostyler Universal Fit Finger Diffuser
“In the summer I can get away with leaving the house with my hair wet, and it’ll be semi-dry by the time I reach the office. In the chillier months, though, I rely heavily on my diffuser. It dries my natural, kinky hair quickly and keeps my curls from frizzing. My Conair blow dryer came with one, but you can buy the attachment at any beauty store for under $10.”—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Conair Prostyler Universal Fit Finger Diffuser, $8.99; at Ricky's NYC
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
“I’m super low-maintenance when it comes to makeup, but I use an eyelash curler every day before I apply mascara. I love the Shu Uemura curler, which magically makes my eyelashes appear much longer—and, by association, makes me appear much more awake. There are hundreds of eyelash curlers out there, but I’m a devotee of this particular one—trust me, it works.”—Bibi Deitz, entertainment editor
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $20; at Shu Uemura
Infiniti Pro By Conair Diamond Brilliance Diamond Infused Ceramic Smoothing Hot Brush
“This hot air brush was the last thing I expected to change my morning routine, but it has! It’s less work than a straightener, does less damage to my hair, and has more natural-looking results. Highly recommend to all wavy-haired girls with weird-looking kinks and cowlicks.” —Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
Infiniti Pro By Conair Diamond Brilliance Diamond Infused Ceramic Smoothing Hot Brush, $39.99 at Target
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
“I love the Aquis Hair Turban, because while I admit there is a certain glamour to your run-of-the-mill white towel twisted into a turban, I am very active so this turban actually stays on my head.” —Christina Grasso, social media manager
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban, $30; at Aquis
Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush
“The Tangle Teezer made brushing out my curly hair insanely easy. I used to wrestle with knots and tangles with my normal paddle brush, but because the Tangle Teezer’s bristles have varied lengths and are scattered in a non-uniform pattern, the bristles glide through knots with legit zero pulling. It’s kind of shocking, actually. I love it!” —Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush, $15; at Sephora
Scotch Brite Lint Roller
“A lint brush is my lifesaver because my wardrobe is all-black, and I am an iron-deficient anemic with bleached hair; therefore, I wind up wearing a lot of my hair, as well as my black wardrobe, which is not the goal.” —Christina Grasso, social media manager
Scotch Brite Lint Roller, $5.29; at CVS
Wamsutta Ladies Terry Sarong In White
“Call me basic but those towels that Velcro around your chest are life-changing. I can blow-dry my hair, do my makeup, figure out what I’m going to wear, and not worry about my towel falling off or having to be readjusted.”— Lauren Caruso, site director
Wamsutta Ladies Terry Sarong in White, $19.99; at Bed Bath & Beyond
Scotch Magic Tape
“Scotch tape is the ONLY thing that effectively removes glitter makeup.”—Christina Grasso, social media manager
Scotch Magic Tape, $4.79; at Staples
Amika Mighty Mini Coral Pink Styler
“This tiny straightener from Amika basically changed my life. When I’m traveling and don’t want to bring my usual Ghd Platinum (every inch of space in a carry-on is crucial), this little guy always makes the cut. It heats up super quick and gets right to the roots.”—Lauren Caruso, site director
Amika Mighty Mini Coral Pink Styler, $29; at Sephora
Bed Head Curlipops Tourmaline Ceramic Tapered Styling Iron
“There are few things as exciting to me as achieving the perfect “Taylor Swift” curls. The Bed Head Styling Iron wand has changed my hair-styling experience for the better and has become one of my beloved beauty staples. Whether I’m trying to create tight spiral curls or loose, feminine waves, this wand is my go-to for all." –Marisa Petrarca, editorial intern
Bed Head Curlipops Tourmaline Ceramic Tapered Styling Iron, $24.99; at Ulta