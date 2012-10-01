Best Beauty Tools for Under $25

Makeup and hair products are only part of your beauty routine, as you need the best tools to go with your favorite products. Why have the best foundation if you only have a makeup applicator that gives you less than par results? The best applicators and sponges will last longer, will require less product, and will give you the polished look you’re going for. But you don’t have to shell out a lot of money for top-notch tools.
Get the most out of your favorite makeup and hair products with these tools every girl should have, for under $25. If you want to achieve this fall’s tousled waves and bold brows, check out the slideshow for the right tools. Then tell us, what are your favorite beauty tools?
This brush set has every brush you'll need in a glamorous clutch that will hold all your party essentials. Each brush has a textured sparkle handle and soft bristles. (Sonia Kashuk All Out Glam 6 Pc Brush Set, Target.com, $24.99)
Who doesn't love products that come in pink? This non-disposable makeup sponge is eco-friendly and the pointy tip makes it easy to get in creases. You have to wash it before each use but you'll notice smaller pores and cleaner skin by swapping out your old sponges for this sponge that blends foundation for an airbrush finish. (Beautyblender, Sephora.com, $19.95)
For many of us, any eyelash curler will do. But for those who want perfectly flared lashes and comfort, this Le Métier de Beauté Dualistic curler doesn't pinch or crease. (Le Métier de Beauté Dualistic Eyelash Curler, Nordstrom.com, $18)
This small, tapered brush easily blends concealer under the eyes and in hard-to-reach areas like the corners of the nose. Plus the bristles are soft and won't feel rough on your skin. (Estée Lauder Concealer Brush 5, Neimanmarcus.com, $22)
This curling iron is perfect for the loose waves trending right now. It heats up immediately, comes with argan oil to protect your hair, and shuts off automatically so when you're rushing out the door you won't have to worry about whether you remembered to turn it off or not. (Conair Infiniti Pro Curling Iron 3/4", Target.com, $19.99)
The latest Tweezerman collaboration offers fun tweezers in two different blue patterns from New York designer Cynthia Rowley. The slanted tips allows for easy, pain-free plucking. (Cynthia Rowley Slant Tweezer, Sephora.com, $25)
For those that still have over-tweezed eyebrows from their teen years or just simply have trouble creating perfect arches at home, these stencils are great guides. The kit comes with four reusable stencils in different shapes for all face sizes. Just choose one to use on both eyebrows and fill in with desired pencil. (e.l.f. Essential Eyebrow Stencil Kit, eyelipsface.com, $1)
Oil blotting papers are a must-have for any girl on the go. These blotting sheets from Sephora will quickly absorb any oil without messing up your makeup. Plus they smell like lavender so they'll give you a little extra scent. (Sephora Matte Blotting Papers, Sephora.com, $3)
These tools are perfect for all the nail art designs you want to create. The double-ended marbling tool is great for creating shapes and the tiny brush is great for details. (Sephora Nail Art Set, Sephora.com, $10)
Created by two 14 year olds and seen on celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, these hair ties look like satiny ribbons that come in a large variety of colors and patterns, perfect for creating messy ponytails. (Emi-Jay Hair Ties, emi-jay.com, $11.99)