The Best Beauty Products to Buy at The Dreslyn

Lauren Caruso
by
We all love a good Sephora run—as evidenced here, here, and here—but sometimes, you don’t want to be distracted by thousands of back-lit products, or the enthusiastic, makeup brush-wielding cast members (as the brand calls its retail workers), or a few dozen other shoppers during your search for the perfect highlighter. Even more, sometimes, you don’t want to shop exclusively for beauty at all—but even the thought of entering a fluorescent department store gives you a headache. Been there.

Enter: The Dreslyn. Alongside indie fashion designers like Kent Lingerie, Won Hundred, and Luisa et la Luna, The Dreslyn allows you to fill up your cart with beauty products from some of most impressive beauty brands like Ilia, Context, Oribe, and David Mallett. In fact, each product at the Los Angeles-based online retailer seems like it just belongs on Instagram—almost all of them have the same minimalist, don’t-put-me-inside-the-medicine-cabinet vibe that the site itself emanates. But, because beauty products have to do more than just look pretty on your vanity, we culled our favorite picks that truly deliver. Ahead, 17 of the best beauty products to shop at The Dreslyn.

Agent Nateur Holi(stick) No. 3 Deodorant, $20; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Context Restorative Night Cream, $45; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

David Mallett Australian Salt Spray, $40; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Grown Alchemist Amenity Kit, $24; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Henne Organics Rose Diamonds Lip Exfoliator, $24; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Tint, $24; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Ilia Sway Illuminator, $34; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Ilia Shell Shock Lip Conditioner, $26; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Kosas Lipstick in Darkroom, $24; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Land of Women Multivitamin Face Oil, $65; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

Maison Louis Marie No. 2 Le Long Fond Hand and Body Wash, $35; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

MŪN No. 1 Aknari Serum, $95; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

Oribe Signature Moisture Masque, $62; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

Surratt Face Brush, $230; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

Surratt Artistique Eyeshadow, $20; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

