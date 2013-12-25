5 All-Natural Beauty Supplements You Should Be Taking

Beauty products that make you gorgeous from the inside out are becoming increasingly popular. From pill form to liquid “boosts” you can add to your morning smoothie, these all-natural extracts can significantly improve the vitality of your hair, skin and nails.

To find out which supplements really do the job, we chatted with nutricosmetics expert Paula Simpson and Paulina Felder, the natural beauty specialist at DrVita.com. Here’s the skinny on five of the most effective treatments out there and what they can do for you.

Sea Buckthorn Berry: In addition to its antioxidant properties, sea buckthorn berry contains palmitoleic acid (Omega 7), a little-talked-about fatty acid that’s a primary building block in skin and mucous membranes. Clinical studies have shown beneficial effects of sea buckthorn — as a source of Omega 7 — on inflammation, immunity and promoting healthy skin. (Check out Sibu Beauty‘s line of drinkable and pill-form supplements if you’re interested in trying this one.)

Horsetail extract: Studies show that the silica found in horsetail boosts hair growth and health, and can even help with dandruff, hair loss and split ends. Drinking horsetail tea and washing the hair with horsetail extract shampoo might be powerful to help to rejuvenate hair suffering from dandruff into strong, lustrous and nourished hair. Consuming a horsetail extract capsule or drinking one cup of horsetail tea for eight weeks may also increase the herb’s effectiveness.

Biotin: If you haven’t already been taking this long-touted essential vitamin, then what are you waiting for? Not only does biotin make your hair grow faster (for real), it strengthens your hair and nails, eases acne and eczema and can even help regulate blood sugar, according to certain studies.

Grapeseed oil: Grapeseed oil is typically extracted from the seeds of wine grapes, or the chemicals within them, especially oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes (OPCs), which have been touted as powerful antioxidants. These flavonoids are about 50 times stronger than vitamins C and E, so this compound can really provide protection against cellular and tissue damage caused by free radicals. Grapeseed oil is also helpful for healing wounds, as it’s rich in linoleic acid, an essential fatty acid that aids in repairing skin and cell membranes.

Probiotics: Friendly bacteria are vital to the proper development of the immune system, to protect against microorganisms that could cause disease and to the digestion and absorption of food and nutrients. Probiotics naturally detoxify the digestive system and stabilize the intestinal barrier function to destroy harmful toxins before they can be absorbed into the body, supporting healthy immune function. These benefits have been cited in studies for the treatment and management of chronic skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis and acne, as well as with weight loss.

