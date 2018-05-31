StyleCaster
Share

The 25 Best Places to Shop for Beauty Products

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 25 Best Places to Shop for Beauty Products

Augusta Falletta
by
Best Beauty Stores
26 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

We all have our favorite stores when picking up our beauty products, but the one downside to consistently visiting the same shops is that you just might be missing out on the best place to buy makeup.

MORE: The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

Considering the time, expertise, and money spent on figuring out which foundation to invest in, shopping for beauty products can be daunting. A better experience, however, totally depends on where the products are being sold. Stores make a big difference and knowing which ones are the key.

MORE: 9 Celebrity Beauty Lines We Can’t Wait to Splurge On

To help you have the most successful makeup buying experience possible, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best places to shop. Whether you’re searching for indie brands, drugstore prices, or monthly delivery services, there’s a store that’ll make you even more excited to shop for hair, makeup, and skin care products than you ever thought possible.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26
Pin it!
Pin it!

25 Best Places to Shop for Beauty Products | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Asos
Asos

All too often we find ourselves suggesting Asos as the place to shop when our friends can't find the stylish, unique item of clothing they've been searching for to no avail. The site that always seems to have what no one can find in the fashion department mirrors itself in the beauty department, which carries everything from drugstore to luxe, with a good pinch of indie beauty brands thrown in as well.

Photo: Asos
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Birchbox
Birchbox

The original beauty box that became everyone's favorite way of discovering new products has just as amazing of an e-commerce shop. Whether you subscribe to the monthly Birchbox and you want to buy a full-size product after sampling, or you're just curious about shopping the editor's picks, Birchbox's shop is full of makeup, skin care, hair care, and everything in-between for both women and men. Plus, you'll get points for shopping on the site, and your points will convert to dollars. That's a win-win.

Photo: Birchbox
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Cos Bar
Cos Bar

With over a century of experience under its belt, Cos Bar is stocked with luxury beauty products based on quality, not quantity. For makeup that gives you long-lasting results, fragrances that make a personal statement, and a bevy of home products, head first to this hidden gem.

Photo: Cos Bar
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman

Known for their quality curation of products to sell in stores, Bergdorf Goodman's beauty department is like the A-list for cosmetics. Complete with women's products, men's grooming products, home fragrances, and more from all of the most prestigious designers (think Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy), this is one of the best, top-tier places to shop for beauty.

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Sephora
Sephora

It may be obvious, but Sephora didn't become one of the best beauty retailers around without good reason. Inside the store, get yourself a makeover with one of the artists and take the products home with you, sign up for the VIB program to earn points for each dollar spent (which turn into product rewards), and online, enjoy three free samples of your choice with each purchase. It's really a one-stop-shop for beauty.

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | C.O. Bigelow
C.O. Bigelow

An apothecary at its finest, C.O. Bigelow began as a pharmacy that grew into the go-to location for unique and unusual beauty products in New York City. Complete with homeopathic remedies and cosmetics brands you'll find just about nowhere else (like Rilastil and Jane Iredale), C.O. Bigelow is one of the best beauty experiences you'll ever have.

Photo: C.O. Bigelow
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Over the years, Nordstrom has become more and more of an industry favorite when it comes to hair, makeup, and skin care. With brands like Bobbi Brown and Deborah Lippmann, Nordstrom has stepped up their game and become a beauty destination.

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Lush
Lush

From extravagant and playful, yet inexpensive, bath bombs, to fragrances, makeup, hair products, and more, Lush truly has it all.

Photo: Lush
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Beauty Bar
Beauty Bar

With an easy reorder function that makes forgetting to buy mascara every month impossible and an app that lets you shop from your smartphone, Beauty Bar shines as one of the easiest places to shop for luxury beauty products. Plus, it's on Amazon!

Photo: Beauty Bar
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Walgreens
Walgreens

Remember Beauty.com and Drugstore.com? They both carried pretty great deals on makeup. But little did you know, they both merged with Walgreens for all your drugstore makeup needs.

Photo: Walgreens
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Kohl's
Kohl's

Ideal for those of you who love giant makeup palettes and Essie nail polish collections alike, Kohl's in-store and online beauty section is easily a favorite to shop. In the store, the makeup counter allows you to test and experience a product before purchasing; while online, you'll find the full range of products from each Kohl's location. Combining fan favorite brands like Lorac with private label collections from Candie's, Kohl's beauty section isn't one to miss.

Photo: Kohl's
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Bluemercury
Bluemercury

The perfect marriage of beauty products and spa services, Bluemercury brings you a 360 degree experienec when it comes to beauty. Plus, shopping online means you're also getting a dose of specially created content to guide you through using the products, like a guide to ingredients or a tutorial on smokey eyeshadow.

Photo: Bluemercury
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Clyde's
Clyde's

A true apothecary on Madison Avenue, Clyde's carries a full range of prestige beauty brands and offers full pharmacy services where professionals can counsel you about your well-being. Although e-commerce is not yet available, the in-store experience gives you customer service like you've never experienced.

Photo: Clyde's
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Barneys
Barneys

A stunning selection of luxe beauty products that are as high quality as they are beautiful, Barneys beauty department is a full-on experience. If you're able to make it to the Beauty Floor in New York City, you'll find counter after counter of the finest, most sought-after products that are found hardly anywhere else. Come prepared for makeup artist-designed products, fragrances that will beg to be your new signature scent, and professionals equipped to help you out of any beauty rut.

Photo: Barneys
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Julep
Julep

For the nail art lovers of the world, Julep has become a go-to polish destination. With a subscription service that delivers nail polish to your door every month and nail art kits that are worthy of Pinterest and Instagram, Julep makes manicures even more fun than they already are.

Photo: Julep
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Ricky's NYC
Ricky's NYC

There's nothing we love more than a beauty supply store with a sense of humor, which is half the reason we love Ricky's NYC so much. The other half of that comes from the high quality of products sold, including a full range of nail polish brands, Manic Panic hair color, and Burt's Bees organic products, just to name a few.

Photo: Ricky's NYC
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Target
Target

Besides being one of the easiest stores to shop, Target brings you your favorite drugstore brands for a discounted price. Add to that the fact that the store carries Boots No. 7, a UK company with fantastic products that aren't widely available in the U.S., and e.l.f., a brand that really stretches your dollar, you'll never have to twist our arms to shop at Target.

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters

The unofficial title holder of the place where cool kids shop for beauty products, Urban Outfitters has a beauty section chock-full of hair chalk, bold lipstick, eyeshadow palettes, and more that'll give your beauty bag a seriously fun makeover.

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty

Though it's technically for professionals in the beauty industry, that only makes us love Sally Beauty more (probably because we can pretend for a minute that we're actually pro makeup artists). Though most of the loyalty cards are for students and professionals, there's another loyalty card for regular ole' customers like us for discounted items. Win!

Photo: Sally Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus

Besides the outstanding selection of beauty brands and the quality of customer service in-store, we're particularly fond of the Beauty Replenishment service at Neiman Marcus. The cosmetics equivalent of auto-renew service on your magazine subscriptions, the Beauty Replenishment service makes it impossible to ever run out of your favorite product before having a back-up ready to take its place. Genius.

Photo: Neiman Marcus
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Sabon
Sabon

If you happen to stop by a Sabon shop in NYC, make sure you walk in for the full-hand treatment (a wash, scrub, exfoliation, and lotion experience that leaves your hands feeling super-soft). Sabon is a must for anyone who loves to indulge in an at-home spa day.

Photo: Sabon
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Space NK
Space NK

If we could dream up the perfectly curated collection of beauty products from all around the world, Space NK would be that dream's reality. With both world-renowned and little-known brands, all of which impress customers with their unique products and high quality, it's easy to overspend at Space NK.

Photo: Space NK
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Total Beauty Experience
Total Beauty Experience

A full-service salon and retail store, Total Beauty Experience lives up to its name. With salon-quality products, professionals giving expert advice, and new products placed on shelves regularly, this California store is one to bookmark.

Photo: Total Beauty Experience
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Ulta
Ulta

When you need a professional-grade beauty product (be hair-, makeup-, or skin care-related), you'd be hard pressed not to find it at Ulta. With prestige products at affordable prices, Ulta has made a name for itself with good reason.

Photo: Ulta
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Whole Body
Whole Body

If you love Whole Foods for the organic selection of prime food, you'll love Whole Body, the wellness body shop extension of the brand. If you're always on the hunt for natural products that won't irritate sensitive skin, Whole Body will give you enough options to be set for a lifetime. Plus, the Whole Body website is fully equipped with tutorials on smokey eyes, natural curls, and more.

Photo: Whole Body
15 Top-Notch Products That'll Keep Your Dyed Hair Vibrant

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Top-Notch Products That'll Keep Your Dyed Hair Vibrant
  • Pin it!
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Asos
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Birchbox
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Cos Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Bergdorf Goodman
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Sephora
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | C.O. Bigelow
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Nordstrom
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Lush
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Beauty Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Walgreens
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Kohl's
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Bluemercury
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Clyde's
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Barneys
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Julep
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Ricky's NYC
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Target
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Urban Outfitters
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Sally Beauty
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Neiman Marcus
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Sabon
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Space NK
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Total Beauty Experience
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Ulta
  • STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Stores | Whole Body
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share