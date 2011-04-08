Best Beauty Spots In L.A. From A Gilt City Curator

For those of you lucky enough to be in sunny California right now, we’ll hide our jealousy for just a short time and spread some love in your direction. We spoke with Shannon Kelly, the Senior Curator for Gilt City Los Angeles to find out some of her favorite beauty spots to hit up in her free time.

So whether you live in the sunny city of L.A. or will be out there on a vacation, check out the best places to stop for a mani/pedi, haircut, or facial without missing a beat!

Shannon Kelly is a Senior Curator for Gilt City Los Angeles, a subsidiary of Gilt Groupe Inc. Shannon resides in Beverly Hills where she enjoys practicing yoga, eating and drinking with friends at L.A.s nest restaurants and bars, hiking the Hollywood hills, traveling and skiing. She joins Gilt City from Haute Look where she worked as the Senior Director of Advertising and Business Development. Shannons favorite Gilt City sale was with LeSpa oering relaxing massages, pre-wedding pampering, couples massages and more.