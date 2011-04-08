Best Beauty Spots In L.A. From A Gilt City Curator

For those of you lucky enough to be in sunny California right now, we’ll hide our jealousy for just a short time and spread some love in your direction. We spoke with Shannon Kelly, the Senior Curator for Gilt City Los Angeles to find out some of her favorite beauty spots to hit up in her free time.
So whether you live in the sunny city of L.A. or will be out there on a vacation, check out the best places to stop for a mani/pedi, haircut, or facial without missing a beat!
Shannon Kelly is a Senior Curator for Gilt City Los Angeles, a subsidiary of Gilt Groupe Inc. Shannon resides in Beverly Hills where she enjoys practicing yoga, eating and drinking with friends at L.A.s nest restaurants and bars, hiking the Hollywood hills, traveling and skiing. She joins Gilt City from Haute Look where she worked as the Senior Director of Advertising and Business Development. Shannons favorite Gilt City sale was with LeSpa oering relaxing massages, pre-wedding pampering, couples massages and more.
Polish Parlor
In LA there is a nail salon on every corner, but not many are like Polish Parlor. Tucked away on the Sunset Strip, Polish Parlor is the rare beauty destination that will greet you and your friends with champagne and a scoop of gelato from Caffe Primo. Warm towel wraps, foot massages and salt scrubsit is one of the premiere destinations for pampering. The walls are adorned with a constantly-evolving collection of drawings from local artists. The lighting is soft and golden. My favorite is the Shellac Manicure-lasts 2 weeks, which saves me time and money! (thepolishparlor.com)
Luxe Beauty Team inside Warren Tricomi
Have you met the ladies of Luxe Beauty Team? If not, you should. I've got professional-makeup-application-a-phobia. In the past, I've ended up looking like a prom queen or worse, a drag queen. In a mere hour, makeup artists Sarah and Amy work some serious magic and you walk out looking chic, fresh and sophisticated no prom-like glitter, spider lashes or terrifying beauty pageant spackle. They use their favorites from a variety of makeup lines so you have endless choices but with no pressure to buy (though I did end up with a life-changing mascara and lipstick). Not only for special occasions, theyre my go to beauty aficionados that I go to and figure out with them what my new updated look will be for the season
with it winter just turning into spring, I am definitely going to make a visit very soon. (luxebeautyteam.com)
Eco Brow
An alternative to waxing, I see expert threader Marco Ochoa at Eco Brow. THREE WORDS: "painless, precise, perfection". Super sanitary and no red marks like waxing. You can head over during your lunch hour and go right back to the office - no one will ever know. My eyebrows have never looked better and best of all the process is Green---all you need is a thread as opposed to all the products left behind after a day of waxing! (ecobrow.com)
Joseph Martin
With four salons all in Beverly Hills you would think Joseph Martin could be a bit on the pretentious side! Au Contrair, think Beverly Hills, but laid back, elegant, sleek, relaxed style. I always feel comfortable and never rushed out by someone's assistant. See Florent for haircuts-- long or short, man or woman - he is the best! (josephmartin.com)
Ramona Cline Skincare
I have been to the whos who of LA estheticians but my skin never looks or feels as refreshed as when I leave Ramonas. People always comment on my skin the days after my facial with her. Not only is she talented she has the most pleasant way about her(read gentle extractions). She also has line of serums, creams and tonic which are twice as effective and half the price of department store brands. Oh - and did I mention her facials are only $80 and she doesnt take tips! (ramonacline.com)